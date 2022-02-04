10 Small Business Credit Cards for New Businesses

What makes particular credit cards good choices for new businesses?

We’ve looked at the options and chosen cards with benefits such as 0% APR for a year – when you’re freed from paying interest, that gives you expanded buying power.

We’ve also given you choices of small business credit cards with good cashback rates and/or points or statement credits you can earn soon after account opening.

Can you Get a Business Credit Card to Start a Business?

You shouldn’t use a personal card for business expenses. But it’s your good personal credit score that shows up on a personal credit check that opens the door to business credits cards approvals.

Even if you have a bad personal credit history, a credit card issuer with approve your business credit card if you supply a personal guarantee in the form of a deposit. If you have a good or excellent credit score, proving your financial resources, you’ll be approved for small business credit cards.

10 Best Business Credit Cards for Startups

There are more details for you to learn about each business credit card we’ve chosen. In the listings and descriptions that follow, we’ve noted the key features a business owner may value.

So if you are asking why should I get a business credit card, here are some reasons why. By using a card for everyday business purchases and having a good payment history, you’ll be building business credit. When you build business credit, you’ll be building your credit record. That will improve your chances of being approved for business loans in the future and also build the credit limit on your card.

If you are still wondering what are business credit cards, make sure to find out what they are and what they can do for your business before you apply for one.

Here are our top choices for a small business credit card:

1. American Express Blue Business Cash Credit Card

You’ll get 2% cash back on business combined purchases of up to $50,000. There are free employee cards with the Blue Business Cash Card from American Express, and you put a preset spending limit on those cards. All eligible purchases – yours and employees – count towards the $50,000.

Deals for Startups: You’ll get a $500 credit after you spend $5,000 (and pay eligible purchases) in the first 3 months from account opening.

$0 Introductory APR: 0% for 12 months, then 13.24 to 19.24% after the account anniversary year.

2. American Express Blue Business Platinum Card

You’ll get 150,000 rewards points after you spend $15,000 in the first 3 months with The Business Platinum Card from American Express. The platinum card from American Express has no annual fee.

Compare this to the American Express Business Gold Card, which gives you 80,000 rewards points after you spend 10,000 in the first 3 months. The American Express Business Gold Card has an annual fee (redeem rewards to pay) of $295.

Or the American Express Blue Business Plus credit card (maybe a better fit. The Blue Business Plus Credit cards does 15,000 rewards points after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months and double points annually on the first $50,000 spent.

Deals for Startups: Rewards points tied to expenditures in your first three months.

$0 Introductory APR: 0% for 12 months then 14.24 to 22.24% (same as Gold)

3. Chase Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

You’ll get 1.5% cash back on purchases eligible for your business with the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card: Cash Back | Chase. The dollar amount of expenditures is unlimited to qualify for the cash back; other business credit cards may set cash back limits. With your card membership, you’ll become eligible for the Chase Ultimate Rewards program.

Deals for Startups: You’ll get $750 cash back after you spend $7,500 in 3 months. You can earn the $750 again by spending $7,500 in the following 3 months.

$0 Introductory APR: 0% for 12 months, then 13.24 to 19.24% (based on creditworthiness determined by timely payments).

4. Chase Ink Business Cash Credit

The Chase Ink Business Cash Credit offers you the same spend $7,500, get $750 credit as the Chase Business Unlimited. It also offers a whopping 5% on $25,000 in combined purchases at office supply stores, wireless telephone purchases, phone services and internet/cable costs. Small business owners who spend a lot of office supplies say this is one of the best business credit cards.

If you like bonus rewards, check the Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card. The Ink business preferred credit card gives 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 key business categories in the first 3 months.

Deals for Startups: spend $7,500, get $750 back, twice.

$0 Introductory APR: 0 for 12 months, then 13.24 to 19.24%

5. Capital One Spark Cash Plus

You’ll get an unlimited 2% back on all select business categories with the Capital One card. To qualify for this card, your personal credit scores and credit history must be excellent. If your credit history isn’t up to par, take a look at the Capital One Spark Classic for Business.

Deals for Startups: $1,000 bonus on account opening.

$150 Introductory APR: Your balance must be paid in full monthly

6. Amazon Business Prime Credit Card

The Amazon Business Credit Card offers generous cashback on all purchases on Amazon. For startups, outfitting a business, you can make all your buys on Amazon and enjoy free shipping.

Deals for Startups: 5% cash back on all Amazon purchases, plus 2% cash back at restaurants.

$0 Introductory APR: 14.24 to 22.24%

7. Discover IT Credit Card

The Discover IT card also offer 5% cashback on all Amazon purchases and offers generous cash back on gas purchases.

Deals for Startups: 5% cash back on Amazon, plus 5% cash back on gas purchases. When paying online through the Pay Pal portal, you can earn 5% on other purchases when you choose to pay with the Discover card.

$0 Introductory APR: 11.99 to 22.99%

8.US Bank Triple Cash Rewards World Elite Master Card

With this card there are no foreign transaction fees. The US Bank Triple Cash Rewards World Elite card has other deals, see below:

Deals for Startups: $500 cash back if you spend $4,500 in 150 days. 3% cash back on gas and EV purchases. 3% cash back on combined purchases of office stores, restaurants and sell phones.

$0 Introductory APR: 0% for 15 months, then 13.99 to 22.99%

9. Sam’s

The Sam’s Club credit card is a good choice for startups because of its generous cash back options. You’ll need a Sams Club membership to get the card.

Deals for Startups: 5% cash back on gas purchases. 3% cash back on purchases at Sams Club.

$0 Introductory APR: 15.65 to 23.65%

10. SVB Innovators Card

The SVB Innovators Card is specifically for startups and entrepreneurs.

Deals for Startups: You’ll earn 2 points for every dollar spent, and the points can be used for statement credit.

$0 Introductory APR: The card balance must be paid in full monthly.

What is the best credit card for a new business?

Tough to choose. But our choice is the Discover IT card. You can get 5% back on all purchases and that is tough to beat.