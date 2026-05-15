Small Business Employment Index Declines, Unfilled Job Openings Rise

The latest report from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) sheds light on the current state of the job market for small businesses, revealing both challenges and opportunities. The April Jobs Report signals a softening labor market as the Small Business Employment Index dropped 1.2 points to 100.4. This trend raises important considerations for small business owners navigating hiring and staffing decisions in a shifting economic landscape.

The Employment Index now sits below the 2025 average of 101.2 but remains slightly higher than the historical average of 100.0. This decline indicates a cooling job market, yet certain aspects highlight ongoing job creation efforts among small businesses.

Key Figures and Trends:

Unfilled Job Openings : The report shows that 34% of small business owners reported their inability to fill job openings, marking a rise from March and reaching the highest levels since June 2025. This figure significantly exceeds the historical average of 24%.

: The report shows that 34% of small business owners reported their inability to fill job openings, marking a rise from March and reaching the highest levels since June 2025. This figure significantly exceeds the historical average of 24%. Skill Gaps : Among those reporting vacancies, 29% are looking for skilled labor—an increase of 2 points—while 13% seek unskilled labor, which also rose slightly.

: Among those reporting vacancies, 29% are looking for skilled labor—an increase of 2 points—while 13% seek unskilled labor, which also rose slightly. Hiring Intentions : Despite the decline in the Employment Index, 53% of business owners are actively hiring or attempting to hire, with a net 13% planning to create new jobs in the next three months—up 1 point from March.

: Despite the decline in the Employment Index, 53% of business owners are actively hiring or attempting to hire, with a net 13% planning to create new jobs in the next three months—up 1 point from March. Labor Challenges: A significant portion of employers are facing obstacles. Nearly half (46%) of those hiring reported experiencing few or no qualified applicants, reflecting a persistent challenge for many on Main Street.

“Even in a month with a weaker Employment Index, over half of small business owners reported hiring or trying to hire,” said Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “A lack of qualified applicants has been a major hurdle for Main Street, and employers are struggling to fill open positions.”

Compensation Trends:

In April, a net 30% of small business owners indicated they had raised compensation, though this was a slight decrease from March. Looking ahead, 18% plan to increase pay within the next three months, indicating that while businesses are working to attract candidates, the need to manage labor costs remains a concern.

Labor quality emerged as the primary issue for 18% of small business owners, reflecting a significant increase from March’s figures and above the historical average of 12%. Labor costs were cited as the top worry by 9% of owners, down slightly from the previous month.

Implications for Small Business Owners:

For small business owners, these findings call for a renewed focus on workforce strategy. As the demand for skilled labor rises, many may need to reassess their recruitment tactics and employee value propositions. Employing creative hiring practices, such as training programs for unskilled workers or enhancing benefits, can help bridge the skill gap.

However, challenges remain. The increase in unfilled positions highlights a critical juncture where businesses may wrestle with operational efficiency while trying to cultivate a qualified workforce. Many small business owners will need to balance the rising costs of labor against inflationary pressures while ensuring their teams are equipped to meet customer demands.

This report generates crucial insights for small business owners looking to navigate labor market changes effectively. It underscores the importance of adaptive hiring strategies and competitive compensation practices in attracting the talent needed for growth in a challenging economic environment.

For more details, you can read the entire NFIB Jobs Report here.