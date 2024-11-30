In the News: Our Favorite Black Friday Deals for Small Businesses

The Small Business Breakdown crew got together this Black Friday to discuss their favorite deals that are best for small businesses and their owners.

Check out what each of our panelists picked, mostly new tech gadgets, that can help you upgrade your work tools or maybe expand the tech you use to help run your business.

Small Business Breakdown hosted this show to help you sort through the massive clutter of Black Friday deals you’ve already seen and will continue seeing through Cyber Monday and most of the holiday season.

Small Business News Roundup

It seems if one thing is for sure, is that we are living in “the age of outrage”. Social media and politics certainly has turned up the heat and people seem to be outraged and angry almost everywhere about almost everything.

As the 2024 holiday season approaches, Zoho’s latest reports provide a comprehensive look at consumer behavior and actionable strategies for businesses. With insights from 1,500 respondents spanning various regions and generations, the data reveals trends in spending, timing, and shopping preferences, alongside tailored tips for retailers to optimize their holiday strategies.

A recent study by best-selling author and business coach Mosongo Moukwa challenges conventional assumptions about small business financial motivations, suggesting that owner-managers are more focused on survival and stability than on growth.

As the holiday season approaches, a growing number of Americans are skipping traditional celebrations to travel internationally. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) predicts over 4 million U.S. residents will journey abroad between November and January, favoring destinations such as Italy, France, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Audience Genomics, a boutique AI marketing and data analytics firm, has launched Aggie, a subscription-based AI platform designed to simplify social media management for small businesses. Promising to cut down on the time and costs associated with social media content creation, Aggie generates, schedules, and publishes a full month’s calendar of posts in minutes.

Square has released its Fall Quarterly Restaurant Report, shedding light on evolving wage trends, tipping behaviors, and inflation impacts in the restaurant industry. The report draws from data across Square’s food and beverage sellers to analyze shifts in consumer spending, labor costs, and dining culture.

FedEx announced that it is fully prepared to manage the high demands of the upcoming holiday shipping season. With over 500,000 team members and the capacity to process 16 million packages daily, the company is confident it can deliver a seamless experience for customers, even with five fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

A Ukrainian national has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to an announcement by the Department of Justice. The scheme, which spanned over a decade, caused a tax loss of more than $9.5 million to the U.S. government.

A new report from Intuit QuickBooks highlights the critical role of holiday sales in small business success, even as consumer spending is expected to decline by 34% compared to last year. The 2024 QuickBooks Holiday Shopping Report, based on surveys of U.S. consumers and small businesses, reveals strategies and trends for navigating this holiday season’s financial landscape.

In this latest episode of Small Business Breakdown, our expert panel discusses the trend among some social media users of abandoning their X accounts in favor of bluer skies … pun intended.

Orange 142, a division of Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DRCT), has announced the creation of its Emerging Channels Council, an initiative aimed at helping small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) navigate rapidly evolving advertising channels like retail media, social media, and connected TV (CTV).

A newly released report from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) reveals that small businesses are far more than economic drivers in their communities—they are also vital contributors to civic and charitable causes.

The Department of Justice has unsealed an indictment charging Nathan Reis, 45, and Stephanie Hockridge, 41, co-founders of Blueacorn, with orchestrating a fraudulent scheme to obtain millions in COVID-19 relief funds through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).