Small Business Grants, Educational Resources Available to Women-Owned Businesses

Small business grants can help entrepreneurs in more ways than one. Of course, financial assistance is useful. But many grant programs also offer educational resources to help business owners make better use of their funds. One nonprofit recently launched such a program for women-owned businesses. Read about this opportunity and more below.

Regarding Her Academy Grants

Regarding Her, a nonprofit organization based in D.C. and Los Angeles, is launching its 2024 Regarding Her Academy. This year’s iteration of the program will award twenty grants of $5,000 to qualifying women-owned food and beverage businesses, along with a ten-week educational program. The program originally launched in 2021 and has since awarded $350,000 to 25 businesses throughout the Los Angeles area. This is the first year that the program will be open to eligible businesses in the D.C. area, extending to Baltimore and Richmond. To qualify, businesses must be members of Regarding Her’s D.C. or Los Angeles chapters, though you can sign up during the application process. In addition, businesses must have between one and three years in business, be at least 10 percent women-owned, and have projected 2024 revenues between $250,000 and $1 million. The application period is open now through June 15.

Broome County Small Business Development Grant

Broome County, New York is offering grants to help small businesses expand or recover from the effects of the pandemic. The Small Business Development Grant program is open to businesses with 200 or fewer employees located in Broome County. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $50,000 to cover working capital, operational expenses, or building improvements. Additionally, grants should help businesses create or help retain at least one job, with priority available to those offering jobs to low to moderate-income people, minority and women-owned enterprises, veteran-owned businesses and businesses in rural, low-income communities. Grants are being awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Louisiana Innovation Retention Grant

Louisiana is offering matching grants to help support research-focused start-ups across the state. The supplementary state funding is available to recipients of federal Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer grants. Through the Louisiana Innovation Retention Grant program, businesses that receive federal funds through the aforementioned programs can apply for up to $100,000 in matching state funds. Applications will be accepted through June 30.

FHLBank Chicago Community First® Accelerate Grants for Small Business

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago is offering both grants and discounted lending to support small businesses. The bank recently increased its investment in its Community First® Accelerate Grants for Small Business to $19.5 million. To qualify for these grants, businesses must have a business relationship with an FHLBank Chicago member, and that institution must submit a grant application on their behalf. Grants may be for $30,000 or $15,000, and the application period is open now through September 30.

LegalZoom Fast Break Small Business Grant

LegalZoom is still running its Fast Break Small Business Grant program, in partnership with the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League. This annual program offers $3 million in funding and support services to existing businesses and startups. This is the program’s third season, awarding grants to eligible small businesses throughout the NBA season. Currently, the program is awarding grants monthly, and will continue accepting applications through September 13.

Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency Grant

The Quincy Community Redevelopment Agency Grant is helping businesses across Quincy, Florida stay in business and improve their community. The city recently awarded a round of funding to several businesses that are using funds to improve their storefronts and remove blighted conditions, thus creating a more vibrant business district. The city also expects to open a new application round for funding later this year.