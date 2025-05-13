Fresh Grant Opportunities for Small Businesses – See What’s New This Week

Access to capital remains one of the biggest hurdles for small businesses—but the right grant can make all the difference. From covering startup costs to helping you expand operations, grant funding offers a rare chance to grow without adding debt.

Each week, we bring you the newest small business grant programs from trusted sources. Whether the funding comes from government agencies, private organizations, or community initiatives, our Roundup highlights opportunities you can actually use.

Here are the latest small business grants worth checking out:

Existing for-profit businesses in Brown County, Illinois, now have the opportunity to apply for grants of up to $5,000 to support forward-thinking innovations and improvements. The grant cycle runs from May 1, 2025, to May 1, 2026, with funding available on a first-come, first-served basis until resources are depleted. Grant funds will be awarded as applications are received and reviewed for project qualifications.

The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC) has announced the launch of the Catalyzing Regional Dairy Workforce Grant program, aimed at expanding workforce development programming across the Northeast dairy sector. Applications for this grant opportunity will be open from April 24 through June 5, 2025. The program offers funding to support the development, expansion, and operation of existing dairy workforce programs.

Staying on top of new funding opportunities is key to growing and sustaining your small business. Grants can help you cover costs, fuel innovation, or simply provide some breathing room—without the pressure of repayment. Each week, we search for the most current small business grant programs available, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re just getting started or looking to scale, these grants could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has announced that applications are now open for the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Value-Added Grant Program. The initiative aims to boost the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors by supporting value-added businesses with targeted equipment investments.

CommunityRewards, powered by Points4Purpose, Inc., has announced the launch of a new Business Grant and Mentorship Program aimed at supporting women-owned businesses in the Miami area. Applications are now open through May 23, 2025, with the initiative set to award 12 local business owners a package valued at a total of $20,000. The program offers recipients AI-powered loyalty rewards software solutions along with mentorship opportunities.