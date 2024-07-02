small-business-grants-with-a-july-deadline

With 2024 at the halfway point, it can be a perfect time for businesses to evaluate their goals and progress for the year. If your business could use some extra support for the rest of 2024, small business grants may be able to help. There are currently several programs accepting applications throughout the U.S. Read on for a selection of opportunities.

USDA REAP Grants

The USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program offers grants and loans to farms and other rural small businesses that want to install renewable energy systems. These funding options are open to those looking to make use of wind, solar, and other clean energy sources. The program is ongoing. But the next deadline for rural businesses in several Northeastern states is July 1.

Invest Atlanta Water Outages Recovery Fund

Atlanta recently approved a grant program to support small businesses that were impacted by water outages earlier this month. The resolution includes $5 million in funding. And individual grant amounts will be determined based on the amount of time each business was forced to close. The program, which is run by Invest Atlanta, is expected to accept applications now through July 8.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Energizing Small Business Grants

Baltimore Gas and Electric is teaming up with Hello Alice to offer grants to local small businesses run by historically underrepresented groups. The BGE Energizing Small Business grant program is currently in its third year, and will offer grants of $20,0000. At least 30 of this year’s grants will go to businesses located in neighborhood business districts. Additionally, businesses must be located in BGE’s service area and meet other qualifications. July 12 is the deadline to apply.

San Antonio COSA Construction Grants

San Antonio, Texas is currently accepting applications for the city’s Small Business Construction Support grants. The program is open to businesses impacted by construction across the city, which can apply for grants of between $5,000 and $35,000. To qualify, businesses must be located in an area impacted by construction projects that are ongoing as of February 1 and have been active for at least 12 months. Projects must also be city-initiated and impact at least ten businesses. Applications are due by July 15.

HoneyBook Breakthrough Grant

Client management platform HoneyBook recently launched its Breakthrough Grant program to support early-stage marketing and creative consultants. The program includes $500,000 in total funding from HoneyBook, which will be awarded over two rounds this year. Each cycle will provide grants valued at $25,000 to ten businesses. The first application round closes on July 16.

The California Small Agricultural Business Drought & Flood Relief Grant Program

California is providing relief grants to small agricultural businesses that lost revenue due to drought or flood conditions. The California Agricultural Business Drought & Flood Grant Program is currently offering funds to businesses in Drought Group 3, which includes businesses that did not file their 2022 tax returns until 2024. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $100,000 during this funding cycle. The application period closes July 29.

Santa Rosa Improvement Vitalization Enterprise (StRIVE) Program

Santa Rosa County, Florida is running a grant program that provides matching grants for storefront improvements. The Santa Rosa Improvement Vitalization Enterprise (StRIVE) program has been on hiatus for the last few years because of the pandemic, but is returning this year with grants of up to $10,000 available to eligible businesses. July 31 is the final deadline for applications.

Lackawanna County Small Business Grants

Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, is currently accepting applications for a new round of its small business grants program. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $5,000, with a total of $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds available. To qualify, businesses must be for-profit, have between one and 100 employees, and have experienced negative effects from the pandemic. Businesses must also submit projects where they will spend all grant funds within the county. July 31 is the final deadline for applications during this funding round.