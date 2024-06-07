small-business-grants-with-a-june-deadline

With the halfway point of the year approaching, it’s a perfect time for small businesses to evaluate where they stand with their 2024 goals. If you could use an extra boost to work toward your main objectives for the year, small business grants may help you get there. There are a variety of programs available for businesses in many areas and niches. Read on for some small business grant opportunities with deadlines in June.

Iron County Fast Track Grant Program

The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance in Iron County, Michigan, is currently running the fifth round of its Fast Track Grant Program. Through the program, qualified businesses can request up to $2,500 to cover various startup and growth expenses. This is the third year of the grant program, which offers two funding rounds per year. June 3 is the deadline to apply for the current round.

Kansas City Small Business Capital Program

KC BizCare is partnering with the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas City, Missouri to offer small business grants to local entrepreneurs. The Kansas City Small Business Capital Program offers various forms of financial assistance, including grants and low-interest loans, along with training and technical assistance. The micro-business grants that are included in the program range from $10,000 to $25,000. The deadline to apply for the current funding round is June 14.

Ironton Economic Development Forgivable Loan

Ironton, Ohio is offering grants to local small businesses to cover costs related to capital improvement projects. A variety of projects are eligible for funding, but the city will prioritize businesses that can provide matching funds as well as those that intend to create more jobs with the money. Businesses can apply online now through June 14.

Progressive Insurance Driving Small Business Forward Grant

Progressive Insurance is partnering with Hello Alice on a new application round of its Driving Small Business Forward grant program. The program includes $1 million in funding and coaching assistance for eligible Black-owned businesses. Eligible businesses can receive grants of $50,000 to buy a commercial vehicle. Grant recipients will also participate in a 12-week Boost Camp. The application deadline for this funding round is June 14.

Alexandria Small Business Resiliency Grant

Alexandria, Virginia is currently running its 2024 Small Business Resiliency Grant program. Eligible businesses can receive grants of $7,000 through the program. Qualifications include having one or more physical locations in Alexandria, employing 100 or fewer people, and being in business since at least December 31, 2023. Additionally, the city will prioritize applications from businesses in low-income census tracts and those that haven’t received previous grants. Applications are due June 18.

Mount Vernon Small Business Grant Program

Mount Vernon, New York is offering a total of $500,000 in grant funding to local shops to help draw a more vibrant retail community into the city. Both new and existing businesses can apply for up to $25,000. Preference will be given to those that plan to fill vacant ground-floor spaces in the city’s main shopping district. June 24 is the deadline to apply.

Intuit QuickBooks Grant Program

Intuit is offering grants to small businesses through its QuickBooks Grant Program. Through the program, 20 eligible businesses will receive grants of $10,000 and three months of mentorship and other resources. To qualify, businesses must be based in the U.S. and submit a short essay. The deadline for eligible businesses to apply is June 30.

Louisiana Innovation Retention Grant Program

Louisiana is expanding a grant program to encourage innovation throughout the state. The Louisiana Innovation Retention Grant program provides matching funds to research-focused start-ups that apply for federal Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer grants. Through the program, eligible businesses can apply for up to $100,000 in matching funds. June 30 is the deadline to apply for this funding round.