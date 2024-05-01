small-business-grants-with-a-may-deadline

Spring can be a perfect time to give your small business a boost. And there are many small business grant programs that can help you reach your goals. In fact, several programs are currently accepting applications. Here are a selection of small business grant programs with deadlines this May.

LOCAL “Lifting Our Community Businesses Across Long Island” Small Business Grants

The Long Island Association Foundation and Optimum Business are teaming up on a new grant program. The LOCAL “Lifting Our Community Businesses Across Long Island” Small Business Grants program includes $300,000 in total funds, which will be distributed to eligible businesses in Nassau and Suffolk counties in $5,000 increments. In addition, all businesses that apply for the program will receive a six-month LIA membership, and those that receive grants will get a one-year membership to gain resources and access to networking opportunities. Eligible businesses have until May 1 to apply.

Maui Small Business Recovery Grant Program

Supported by the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation and American Express, the Maui Small Business Recovery Grant Program is supporting Maui businesses that were negatively affected by last year’s wildfires. The program is offering $5,000 grants to 100 businesses that meet the requirements. Qualifications include having between 3 and 20 employees and a physical location on Maui prior to August 1, 2023. Businesses must submit their applications by May 1.

East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program

Empire State Development recently launched the third round of its East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program to support small businesses in East Buffalo, New York. The program, which includes $3 million in total funds, will provide grants of between $5,000 and $50,000 to eligible businesses, with a focus on minority-owned establishments. The program originally launched to help businesses dealing with the social and economic impacts of the mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Market in 2022. Since then, the program has been through two funding rounds, awarding more than $800,000 in grants. Businesses must apply by May 10 to be eligible for funds.

Michigan Going PRO Talent Fund

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is currently running the second round of the Going PRO Talent Fund. The program provides funds for Michigan businesses to help train, develop, and retain employees. This funding round includes a total of $11 million, which can cover various training programs like classroom training, on-the-job training, or apprenticeships. Michigan Works! network centers are facilitating the application process, which runs through May 10.

Greater Washington D.C. Purple Line Construction Grants

The Greater Washington Community Foundation is using a $500,000 donation from PNC Bank to support local businesses that have been negatively affected by delayed Purple Line construction. Qualified businesses in Greater Washington D.C. may apply for grants of up to $20,000, which can cover various infrastructure or capital improvement costs. To qualify, businesses must have at least three years in business, ten or fewer employees, and $5 million or less in annual revenue. The deadline to apply for funds is May 13.

Merchant Maverick Opportunity Grants for Kid Entrepreneurs

Young entrepreneurs between 10 and 18 years old can apply for $2,000 grants through the Opportunity Grants for Kid Entrepreneurs program. B2B resource Merchant Maverick originally launched the grant program back in 2021 and has since awarded 17 grants to kid entrepreneurs. Businesses must be based in the U.S., have at least six months in business, and be majority-run by someone between the ages of 10 and 18 to qualify. The application period runs through May 31.

Comcast RISE Grants

Comcast is currently accepting applications for its RISE grant program. During this round, a total of $500,000 is available, along with technology upgrades and other resources to help businesses succeed. This funding round will award grants to businesses in Houston, Atlanta, Southern Colorado, Jacksonville, and Richmond. A total of 500 businesses will receive funds, with 100 reserved for businesses in each city or geographic area. This is the fourth year of the Comcast RISE grant program, which has already awarded 13,500 grants to small businesses. May 31 is the deadline to apply for the current funding round.