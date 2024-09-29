In the News: Will Small Businesses Sink or Swim This Holiday Shopping Season?

In this week’s episode of Small Business Breakdown, our panel of experts look ahead to the holiday shopping season and discuss whether or not it’ll be a fruitful one for small businesses.

We reported this week on some lofty projections for online sales ahead of the Christmas holiday. Will small businesses get a share of those big numbers?

Check out what our panel – Brent Leary, Leland McFarland, John Lawson, and Ivana Taylor – thinks of the holiday shopping forecast in this week’s Small Business Breakdown:

Also, check out the other headlines we’re following this past week in our weekly small business news roundup …

Federal Court Permanently Shuts Down Illinois Tax Preparer

A federal court in the Northern District of Illinois has permanently enjoined Sir Michael Joseph Davenport, a tax preparer from Joliet, Illinois, and his company, My Unity Tax Financial & Tax Preparation LLC (My Unity Tax), from preparing federal tax returns for others. Davenport is also barred from owning or operating any tax return preparation businesses in the future.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Visa, accusing the company of monopolizing debit network markets in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act. The complaint, filed in the U.S.

Vermont-based businesses and organizations in agriculture, forestry, food, beverage, and fiber industries are invited to apply for Service Provider & Producer Association Grants aimed at supporting their business initiatives.

The City of Virginia Beach Development Authority (VBDA) has announced the launch of the Virginia Beach Small Business Grant Program, aimed at providing financial support to eligible small businesses in the city. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to qualifying businesses, including those that are small, women-owned, minority-owned, veteran-owned, or disabled veteran-owned.

SCORE has announced the winners of its 60th Anniversary Virtual Pitch Competition. Held from September 17-19, the virtual event is part of a series of five competitions taking place nationwide to mark SCORE’s milestone anniversary. The competition allows entrepreneurs to showcase their business skills to industry experts, win funding, and gain valuable mentorship at no cost.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) recently announced the launch of its new Financial Services Vertical, offering nearly two dozen specialized financial services. This expansion caters to the growing demand for financial expertise in a market expected to comprise 31% of the global economy.

Canva has officially unveiled its “Glow Up,” a major update to its homepage and editor designed to enhance the user experience and make it easier for teams to create, organize, and collaborate on designs. This launch celebrates over 20 billion designs created by more than 190 million users across the globe.