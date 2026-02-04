10 Small Business Jobs Near Me You Can Apply For Today

If you’re on the lookout for small business jobs nearby, there are several options worth considering. Positions like a mid-level CPA, part-time office admin, or small business banker can provide solid career paths. You might likewise explore roles such as a business loan broker or client service manager. Each role has specific requirements and responsibilities that can suit various skill sets. Comprehending these opportunities can help you make an informed decision about your next career move.

Key Takeaways

Explore mid-level CPA roles for small business accounting and tax services, offering competitive salaries and responsibilities in financial analysis and bookkeeping.

Consider part-time office admin positions requiring QuickBooks proficiency and online marketing skills, with flexible scheduling and hourly pay between $20 – $25.

Look into small business banker roles focused on relationship building with local entrepreneurs, emphasizing customer service and sales experience for career advancement.

Apply for business loan broker positions that assess client financial needs, offering entry-level salaries starting around $40,000 with potential for higher earnings through commissions.

Seek remote opportunities like assistant director for small business national partners, focusing on strategy execution and relationship building with competitive mid-level compensation.

Mid-Level CPA (Small Business Accounting & Tax Services)

If you’re considering a career as a Mid-Level CPA in small business accounting and tax services, you might find the position at Clear Crossway Solutions in Houston, TX, particularly appealing.

This role offers a competitive salary ranging from $45K to $55K per year, making it an attractive option among small business jobs near me. As a Mid-Level CPA, you’ll prepare and review various tax returns, including Forms 1040, 1120, 1120S, and 1065, during managing bookkeeping and general ledger oversight for assigned clients.

You’ll be expected to conduct financial analysis for small businesses, requiring a solid comprehension of financial management and accounting principles.

Adaptability and problem-solving skills are essential in this dynamic work environment. Familiarity with accounting software and digital marketing platforms not only improves your prospects but additionally streamlines financial operations, making this position an excellent fit for those interested in jobs in business.

Part-Time Office Admin — QuickBooks & Online Marketing REQUIRED

For those looking to expand their career options in the small business sector, the Part-Time Office Admin position at Scoop Le Poop in Houston, TX, presents a compelling opportunity.

This role requires proficiency in QuickBooks and online marketing to effectively support business operations. Here are some key aspects to evaluate:

Pay Range: The position offers $20 – $25 per hour, depending on experience. Skills: Strong customer service and retention skills are a must, along with a self-directed management style. Multitasking: You’ll need to adapt quickly in a fast-paced environment, handling multiple tasks efficiently. Flexible Hours: This role allows for flexible scheduling, making it ideal for those seeking part-time work as they apply their administrative and marketing expertise.

If you meet these requirements, this position could be a great fit for your professional growth.

Small Business Banker Bellaire

The Small Business Banker position at Comerica in Bellaire, TX, plays a crucial role in nurturing relationships with local entrepreneurs as they address their unique financial needs.

This role focuses on driving net customer growth by servicing small business relationships, which requires strong financial acumen. You’ll be responsible for delivering customized banking solutions that meet the specific needs of each small business.

To excel, applicants typically need a background in customer service, sales, or business banking, along with effective communication skills to build rapport with clients.

Engaging with local entrepreneurs is important, as you’ll help them navigate financial challenges and achieve their business goals.

Additionally, this position offers opportunities for career advancement within Comerica, a company dedicated to supporting small business growth and community development.

If you’re passionate about helping businesses thrive, this role could be an excellent fit for you.

Assistant Director, Small Business National Partners

As you explore the role of Assistant Director, Small Business National Partners at The Hartford, you’ll find a position designed for those who excel in executing small business strategies and nurturing partnership initiatives.

This remote role requires a blend of skills vital for success, including:

Business Development: You’ll need to identify and cultivate relationships with small business partners. Communication: Strong verbal and written skills are fundamental for effective collaboration and negotiation. Strategic Planning: You’ll analyze market trends to drive growth and improve partnerships. Small Business Operations: A solid comprehension of small business dynamics will guide your initiatives.

Candidates should demonstrate experience in managing partnerships and delivering results.

The position offers competitive compensation, aligning with industry standards for mid-level management roles in small business services.

If you’re looking to make an impact in this field, this role could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Small Business Client Service Manager I

In a dynamic business environment, a Small Business Client Service Manager I plays a vital role in ensuring that small business clients receive the support they need to thrive.

This position, available remotely at Gallagher in Houston, TX, focuses on delivering exceptional customer service within the small business division.

Strong communication skills are important, as you’ll help clients navigate their needs effectively.

Ideally, you should have a background in customer service, particularly with experience in small business operations or financial management.

Business Bankruptcy Lawyer

Supporting small businesses goes beyond client service; it often involves maneuvering through financial challenges, especially when those businesses face bankruptcy. If you’re considering a career as a Business Bankruptcy Lawyer, you’ll play a vital role in helping small business owners reorganize their debts under Chapter 11 sub-chapter V.

Here are key aspects of the position:

Salary Range: Expect a competitive salary between $85K – $135K annually. Expertise: You’ll need a solid comprehension of bankruptcy law to navigate complex financial situations. Client Interaction: Work closely with clients to develop customized debt relief strategies, negotiating with creditors when necessary. Skills Required: Strong communication and analytical skills are fundamental for presenting legal arguments and advising clients effectively.

This role is especially in demand during economic downturns, making it a potentially lucrative career for those specializing in small business financial matters.

Customer Service Representative

Customer Service Representatives play a vital role in small businesses, acting as the primary point of contact for clients and addressing their inquiries and concerns. Typically, these positions offer salaries ranging from $15.75 to $20.75 per hour, depending on the company and location.

Strong communication skills are important, as you’ll assist clients with inquiries, complaints, and service-related issues. Adaptability and problem-solving abilities are also highlighted, since you’ll often need to handle diverse customer needs and concerns. Familiarity with point-of-sale systems and customer relationship management software can improve your effectiveness in this role.

Furthermore, opportunities for advancement exist within customer service, potentially leading to management, training, or specialized support roles, especially in a small business environment.

If you enjoy engaging with people and solving problems, a position as a Customer Service Representative may be a great fit for you.

Small Business Sales Account Executive – South Texas

As a Small Business Sales Account Executive in South Texas, you’ll focus on driving sales and cultivating relationships with small to medium-sized enterprises throughout the region. This role requires strong business acumen and problem-solving skills, along with a solid comprehension of financial management.

Here are key aspects of the position:

Sales Focus: You’ll actively pursue new clients and upsell existing accounts, aiming to meet sales targets. Relationship Building: Establishing trust with clients is crucial for grasping their unique business needs. Commission Structure: Your earnings can substantially increase through performance-based incentives, rewarding your hard work. Career Advancement: Opportunities often arise for those who network effectively and demonstrate consistent sales performance, leading to roles in management.

With excellent communication skills, you’ll effectively engage clients and drive your success in this competitive field.

Part-Time Real Estate Photographer (No Experience Needed)

If you’re looking for a flexible job that allows you to express your creativity, consider becoming a part-time real estate photographer.

This role requires no previous experience, making it a great entry point for anyone interested in photography as it offers the chance to develop your skills.

You’ll be able to work around your schedule, travel to different locations, and earn competitive pay, making it a solid option in today’s gig economy.

Flexible Work Hours

Finding a job with flexible work hours can greatly improve your work-life balance, especially in a position like the Part-Time Real Estate Photographer role at Real Estate Photographer Pro in Houston, TX.

This opportunity is perfect if you’re looking to enter the photography field without prior experience. Here are some key benefits of this position:

Flexible Scheduling: You can plan shoots around your availability. No Experience Required: It’s accessible for anyone interested in photography. Creative Expression: Capture stunning images that help market properties. Commission-Based Earnings: Your income can grow based on how many properties you photograph.

This role allows you to blend your passion for photography with the real estate market during maintaining a manageable schedule.

Creative Skill Development

Creative skill development plays a significant role in the path of a Part-Time Real Estate Photographer, especially when you have no prior experience.

This position at Real Estate Photographer Pro in Houston, TX, offers you a chance to learn photography during flexible hours. You’ll focus on capturing high-quality images that highlight properties, which is critical for attracting potential buyers.

As you take on this role, you’ll build a portfolio that showcases your progress and creativity, fundamental for advancing in the photography field.

Moreover, working in real estate photography allows you to gain insights into the market, network with agents and homeowners, and potentially open doors for future job opportunities.

This experience can be invaluable for your career.

Business Loan Broker, Houston

If you’re considering a career as a Business Loan Broker in Houston, you’ll play an essential role in connecting small and medium-sized businesses with the capital they need to thrive.

This position demands strong financial management skills and a thorough comprehension of the lending process, as you’ll help clients navigate loan applications and secure favorable terms.

With potential earnings based on commissions and the flexibility to work remotely, this job can be an appealing option for those balancing professional and personal responsibilities.

Responsibilities and Duties

As a Business Loan Broker in Houston, you play a vital role in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises by helping them secure the financing they need to grow and succeed.

Your responsibilities include:

Evaluating clients’ financial needs and matching them with suitable loan products. Conducting thorough assessments of credit histories and financial statements to determine loan eligibility. Building and maintaining relationships with lending institutions to access competitive loan terms. Guiding clients through the application process, ensuring all documentation is submitted accurately and swiftly.

You’ll need effective communication skills to explain complex loan options clearly.

Your role is essential in helping clients navigate the often complicated world of business financing, enabling them to make informed decisions for their enterprises.

Required Skills and Qualifications

To succeed as a Business Loan Broker in Houston, you’ll need a specific set of skills and qualifications that cater to the demands of this competitive field. Strong financial acumen is vital, along with a solid comprehension of lending processes, to help small and medium-sized enterprises secure capital.

Familiarity with accounting software and digital marketing tools can further boost your effectiveness in managing client portfolios and outreach efforts. Excellent interpersonal and communication skills are key for building relationships with clients and lenders, ensuring successful negotiations.

Prior experience in finance, sales, or customer service is often preferred, as it equips you to navigate complex loan agreements. Moreover, knowledge of local market trends and economic factors can improve your ability to provide customized financial solutions.

Potential Salary Range

The potential salary range for a Business Loan Broker in Houston reflects the varying levels of experience and performance in this dynamic field.

Typically, you can expect:

Entry-level positions starting around $40,000 annually. Average salaries usually range from $50,000 to $100,000 per year, depending on your skills and success. Seasoned brokers can earn upwards of $120,000, especially with strong client relationships. Commissions are a key factor, often boosting income remarkably based on the volume of loans processed.

With the growing demand for financing among small and medium-sized businesses, job security is promising.

Many brokers likewise benefit from flexible work arrangements, allowing them to manage multiple clients effectively, further enhancing their earning potential.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Jobs Pay $400 an Hour?

Jobs that pay $400 an hour are typically found in specialized sectors. You might consider roles like surgeons or anesthesiologists in healthcare, top-tier attorneys in complex litigation, or C-level executives in large corporations.

Furthermore, highly skilled consultants in technology or finance often charge similar rates for their expertise. Freelancers in high-demand fields, such as cybersecurity or artificial intelligence, may likewise command these hourly rates based on their unique skills and client needs.

How Can I Make $2000 a Week Working From Home?

To make $2000 a week from home, focus on high-paying freelance or remote roles.

Consider consulting, specialized sales, or multiple part-time gigs like virtual assistance or online tutoring.

Commission-based sales in fields like real estate can likewise boost your income if you have strong networking skills.

Utilizing platforms like Upwork or Fiverr allows you to leverage your expertise in various freelance projects, helping you reach your weekly earnings goal effectively.

What Jobs Pay $1,000 an Hour?

Jobs that pay $1,000 an hour are rare and usually require significant qualifications.

Professionals like specialized surgeons, corporate attorneys, or elite consultants typically earn these rates because of their expertise and experience. Some freelance roles, such as expert witnesses or high-level financial advisors, can likewise command such fees.

Nevertheless, most jobs in various sectors offer much lower wages, often between $15 and $50 per hour, highlighting the exclusivity of high-paying positions.

What Jobs Make $500 an Hour?

Jobs that make $500 an hour are typically found in specialized fields like medicine, law, or high-level consulting.

For instance, certain surgeons or top law firm partners can command these rates because of their extensive training and experience.

Moreover, freelancers or consultants in these areas often set high hourly rates for their expertise.

As lucrative as they are, these positions are highly competitive and not common, representing a small fraction of the overall job market.

Conclusion

To summarize, there are several small business job opportunities available that cater to various skills and interests. Whether you’re interested in accounting, administration, banking, or creative roles, you can find positions that match your qualifications. By applying to these roles, you can contribute to local businesses as you advance your career. Take the time to explore these options and submit your applications today to secure a position that aligns with your professional goals and expertise.