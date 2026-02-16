Top 7 Small Business Loans Options in Texas

If you’re looking to secure funding for your small business in Texas, you’ll find a range of loan options customized to various needs. From the SBA 7(a) loans that can provide up to $5 million to PeopleFund, there are choices that cater to both established businesses and startups. Comprehending these options is essential, as each comes with different benefits and requirements. Let’s explore the top seven small business loan options available in the state.

Key Takeaways

SBA 7(a) Loans provide financing up to $5 million for various business needs with competitive interest rates and lower fees.

SBA 504 Loans offer up to $5.5 million for long-term fixed asset financing, ideal for purchasing real estate or equipment.

PeopleFund delivers fast funding solutions up to $25,000 with terms up to 84 months and interest rates between 7.00% and 15.00%.

LISC Houston provides commercial loans ranging from $100,000 to $10 million, focusing on businesses that support community revitalization.

Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery Loan Program offers zero-interest loans to help micro-businesses affected by disasters regain stability.

Overview of Small Business Loan Options in Texas

When you’re exploring small business loan options in Texas, you’ll find a variety of financing solutions customized to meet your specific needs.

Texas offers small business loans up to $10 million, catering to various business requirements like inventory, payroll, and equipment financing. Common loan types include SBA 7(a) loans, providing up to $5 million, and SBA 504 loans, which offer financing for real estate and equipment up to $5.5 million.

If you need quick cash, fast funding loans are available for up to $25,000 with terms extending up to 84 months. The average loan size in Texas is around $921,628, contributing to a total value of active small business loans exceeding $9.7 billion.

With flexible qualifying requirements, especially for loans up to $1 million, accessing business loans in Texas becomes more manageable, and you can likewise explore Texas small business grants for additional support.

PeopleFund: Fast Funding Solutions

PeopleFund provides fast funding solutions customized for small businesses in Texas that need quick access to capital, especially in times of urgent financial need. With loan amounts up to $25,000, you can secure funds efficiently. Interest rates range from 7.00% to 15.00%, and repayment terms can extend up to 84 months. PeopleFund likewise offers free business advising services, helping you manage your loans and improve your operations. Their streamlined application process means you can receive funds quickly, essential for addressing immediate needs.

Feature Details Loan Amount Up to $25,000 Interest Rates 7.00% – 15.00% Repayment Terms Up to 84 months

In addition, their Flash Funds program targets small loans for underserved communities, including veterans and minorities, as a viable alternative to business grants in Texas.

LISC Houston: Commercial Loan Opportunities

LISC Houston offers a robust option for small businesses seeking commercial loans in Texas, with amounts ranging from $100,000 to $10 million.

With an interest rate set at 8.20%, these loans come with term lengths available up to 180 months, making them suitable for long-term financing needs.

It’s essential to highlight that loans are typically secured by collateral and require a down payment, which helps manage lending risk effectively.

LISC Houston focuses on supporting businesses that contribute to community revitalization and job creation, aligning its financing with broader economic development goals.

Moreover, the lending process includes a 1.50% loan fee, a critical factor to evaluate when assessing the overall cost of borrowing.

SBA Loan Programs: Types and Benefits

SBA loan programs offer a variety of financing options that can meet the needs of small businesses in Texas and beyond. You can choose from different types of loans based on your specific requirements.

Loan Type Amount Available Key Benefits SBA 7(a) Loan Up to $5 million Flexible funding for various purposes SBA 504 Loan Up to $5.5 million Long-term financing for fixed assets SBA Express Loan Up to $350,000 Quick access with expedited approval

SBA loans typically feature lower fees and competitive interest rates compared to non-guaranteed loans, making them more affordable for small business owners. Furthermore, microloans cater to startups with loans up to $50,000, providing accessible funding options for those who may not qualify for traditional financing.

Local and State-Level Funding Initiatives

When exploring funding options for small businesses in Texas, you’ll find that local and state-level initiatives play a crucial role in enhancing access to capital.

The Texas Small Business Credit Initiative (TSBCI) offers programs like the Capital Access Program (CAP), which helps lenders create a loan loss reserve for loans between $5,000 and $5 million.

In addition, the Loan Guarantee Program (LGP) under TSBCI guarantees up to 80% of unpaid principal on loans ranging from $5,000 to $20 million, making it easier for small businesses to secure credit.

For micro-businesses affected by disasters, the Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery (MBDR) Loan Program provides zero-interest capital to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), which in turn offer loans.

Local CDFIs such as BCL of Texas and TruFund Financial Services likewise provide customized loan products and business coaching, while online tools like the CDFI Locator help you find certified lenders nearby.

Key Lenders for Small Business Loans in Texas

In Texas, a variety of key lenders provide small businesses with essential financing options.

Wells Fargo leads the small business lending market, issuing 241 loans primarily through SBA 7(a) and 504 loan programs, which are ideal for working capital and equipment purchases.

PNC closely follows, with 231 loans, and offers a diverse range of banking products, including customized SBA loans for small businesses.

Live Oak Bank stands out as a top SBA lender, providing significant financing options particularly for businesses seeking SBA-backed loans.

United Midwest Savings focuses on supporting local businesses and emphasizes community development through various SBA loan programs.

Moreover, Wallis Bank and Frost Bank actively engage in SBA lending and local economic initiatives, making them remarkable options for entrepreneurs.

Each of these lenders plays an essential role in promoting small business growth across Texas.

Applying for a Small Business Loan: Steps and Considerations

Applying for a small business loan in Texas requires careful planning and a clear comprehension of your funding needs. Begin by identifying the type of loan that aligns with your specific business goals. Check the eligibility criteria, which usually includes a minimum personal credit score of 690, along with documentation such as financial statements and tax returns.

To help you navigate your options, consider the following table:

Step Details Identify Loan Type Understand your specific funding needs Check Eligibility Minimum credit score of 690 required Compare Lenders Review terms, interest rates, and fees Prepare Application Gather necessary documents for submission Submit Online Aim for quicker responses from lenders

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are 7 Types of Loans?

There are several types of loans you can consider.

First, SBA 7(a) loans offer substantial funding for various needs.

Second, SBA CDC/504 loans are ideal for real estate and equipment purchases.

Third, SBA Express loans provide quick access to smaller amounts.

Fourth, microloans support startups with limited capital.

Fifth, short-term loans cater to immediate cash flow needs.

Furthermore, personal loans and lines of credit can likewise be beneficial for financing your business.

What Is the $10000 Grant for Small Business in Texas?

The $10,000 grant for small businesses in Texas aims to support local entrepreneurs facing economic challenges or disasters.

To qualify, you’ll need to be a small business with limited revenue and demonstrate a clear need for financial assistance.

You’ll typically submit documentation like tax returns and financial statements.

Various local organizations and community development financial institutions administer these grants, often providing additional resources, such as coaching and financial education, to improve your business recovery efforts.

What Is the Monthly Payment on a $50,000 Business Loan?

The monthly payment on a $50,000 business loan depends on the interest rate and term length.

For instance, if you take a 5-year loan at 7% interest, your payment would be around $1,000 per month.

Extending the term to 10 years could lower your payment to about $600, but you’d pay more in total interest.

Using online calculators can help you estimate payments based on different rates and terms for better financial planning.

What Is the Best Bank for Small Business in Texas?

When considering the best bank for small business in Texas, you’ll find several strong contenders.

Wells Fargo leads with a substantial number of loans, particularly in SBA programs.

PNC likewise offers a wide range of banking products customized for small businesses.

If you need specialized financing, Live Oak Bank focuses on significant options.

Texas Capital Bank and United Midwest Savings Bank provide customized SBA loans, catering to local businesses and specific financing needs.

Conclusion

In summary, Texas provides a range of small business loan options to meet various needs. From the flexibility of SBA loans to the quick access offered by PeopleFund, there’s something for everyone. Local initiatives and community-focused programs further improve your funding opportunities. When considering a loan, it’s crucial to evaluate your financial situation and the specific requirements of each program. By comprehending these options, you can make informed decisions that support your business growth effectively.