In the News: New Tools Released to Help Small Business Owners

Companies that small businesses rely on every day for their technology and services made some big announcements in the past week.

Check out what’s new from companies like Meta, Mastercard, HP, and Apple in this week’s Small Business News Roundup.

Small Business News Roundup

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today that its SBA Recovery Centers in Hawaii will continue to provide essential services to businesses and individuals affected by the recent wildfires and high winds. These centers offer a variety of specialized assistance aimed at meeting the long-term recovery needs of the community. Francisco Sánchez Jr.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has officially opened nominations for the 2025 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards. This annual event, now in its 60th year, recognizes the outstanding achievements, contributions, and resilience of small businesses and individuals who have benefited from SBA assistance.

Panic attacks are not uncommon in small business owners because of the pressures we all face. I was treated for panic attacks about 30 years ago and still must deal with them very so often. What can we do to handle them when they happen? This week on The Small Business Radio Show.

HP Inc. has introduced a new lineup of gaming products under its OMEN and HyperX brands at Gamescom 2024, pushing the boundaries of customization and performance in gaming hardware.

Apple has announced that starting with the upcoming iOS 18.1 release, developers will be able to offer NFC contactless transactions directly within their own apps using the Secure Element (SE), separate from Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued interim guidance for sponsors of 401(k) and similar retirement plans that provide, or wish to provide, matching contributions based on eligible student loan payments made by their participating employees. This guidance is outlined in Notice 2024-63, which was posted today on IRS.gov. This guidance implements section 110 of the SECURE 2.

Meta has announced the introduction of several new features on its Threads platform aimed at enhancing the user experience for creators and businesses. The updates include insights, the ability to save multiple drafts, and a new scheduling function, all of which are designed to simplify content planning and provide a deeper understanding of audience engagement.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced the reopening of the Voluntary Disclosure Program (VDP) for businesses seeking to correct improper Employee Retention Credit (ERC) claims. This initiative is part of the IRS’s ongoing compliance efforts and offers businesses a chance to rectify errors in their ERC claims while avoiding future audits, penalties, and interest.

Entpreneurship really knows no bounds when it comes to a person’s income level. Many times, a great idea for a business is born out of someone’s desire to lift themselves out of a tough economic situation.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding truckers and those operating large buses that the deadline for filing Form 2290, the Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax Return, is Tuesday, September 3, 2024, for vehicles that were first used in July 2024. This deadline has been extended from the usual August 31 date due to the weekend.

Mastercard has announced enhancements to its Open Banking for Lending program, in collaboration with Argyle, aimed at simplifying the lending process and empowering consumers with greater control over their financial lives. The program now offers new features that enable income and employment verification for an estimated 95 percent of the U.S.

Asphalt Specialists LLC, a company based in Pontiac, Michigan, has been sentenced to pay a $6.5 million criminal fine for its involvement in bid-rigging conspiracies related to asphalt paving services contracts in the state of Michigan. The sentencing comes after the company pleaded guilty on January 30 to charges stemming from its participation in two separate conspiracies.

Ford Motor Co. and Mazda North American Operations have issued urgent “Do Not Drive” warnings for more than 457,000 vehicles equipped with recalled, unrepaired Takata air bags. Vehicle owners are strongly urged not to drive these vehicles until the free repair is completed and the defective air bag is replaced.