AT&T and Cisco Simplify 5G Fixed Wireless Access for Business Deployment

Cisco and AT&T have announced a digital buying experience for Cisco’s latest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) devices, the Cisco Meraki MG52 and MG52E Cellular Gateways. This new approach will simplify and accelerate the deployment of 5G FWA for businesses. This streamlined approach empowers businesses to enhance connectivity quickly and efficiently, supporting the ongoing digital transformation and resilience in operations.

The integrated digital purchasing experience combines AT&T’s wireless WAN service with instant-on provisioning. This means businesses can extend 5G FWA across various campus and branch environments with ease. By using the Cisco Meraki dashboard, businesses can self-service purchase AT&T data plans, significantly reducing deployment times for branch connectivity.

Cisco’s Meraki MG52 and MG52E are the first true-5G, Standalone (SA) capable FWA devices. These cloud-managed devices feature eSIM technology powered by Cisco IoT Control Center. Available this summer, they offer seamless integration with AT&T’s 5G network, enabling businesses to simply plug in the device, power it up, and provision 5G connectivity instantly via the Cisco Meraki dashboard.

Key Benefits for Businesses

Operational Efficiency : Scalable and flexible management enhances operational efficiency.

: Scalable and flexible management enhances operational efficiency. Minimized Downtime : Seamless, resilient network performance reduces disruptions.

: Seamless, resilient network performance reduces disruptions. Cost-Effective : Durable, long-lasting devices offer a greater return on investment.

: Durable, long-lasting devices offer a greater return on investment. Flexible Deployment : Devices can be deployed in hard-to-reach locations.

: Devices can be deployed in hard-to-reach locations. Quick Setup: Branch sites can be operational within minutes with instant-on, built-in AT&T 5G connectivity.

To encourage adoption, Cisco and AT&T offer a complimentary 30-day introductory period. This period allows businesses to experience reduced deployment times and immediate provisioning of full-stack Cisco networks, accelerating “day zero” operations.

“Together with Cisco, we are making it faster and easier than ever for companies to reimagine their networks and conduct business with next-level connectivity,” said Mike Troiano, Senior Vice President, Product and Pricing, AT&T Business. “This offer demonstrates our commitment to simplifying business challenges and enhancing the end-user experience.”

AT&T FWA is available nationwide, with instant-on, zero-touch provisioning limited to the USA and select countries. Businesses are encouraged to contact AT&T for a list of supported countries.