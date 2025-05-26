Small Biz Breakdown: The Future of Hardware in the AI Age

On the latest edition of Small Biz Breakdown, the panel discusses some of the hottest topics affecting small business owners right now.

This week, they’re also discussing topics like whether or not Apple missed the boat when it came to AI and whether or not it matters to a company that excels so much in other areas.

Check out their thoughts on this topic and more in the latest episode of Small Biz Breakdown here;

Small Business News

Here is a roundup of all the top stories from the last week on Small Business Trends …

Shopify has launched its Summer ’25 Edition, a sweeping update featuring over 150 new tools and enhancements designed to help merchants build, manage, and grow their online businesses with greater ease, flexibility, and fun. The updates span nearly every aspect of the platform—from storefront customization to global payments—delivering an ecosystem tailored for creativity and scale.

ASUS and AMD jointly introduced the new ASUS Expert P Series commercial PC lineup at the AMD Press Conference during Computex 2025, unveiling a full portfolio of AI-powered desktop, all-in-one, laptop, and mini PC devices designed specifically for small and mid-sized businesses.

Lenovo has unveiled a new lineup of AI-powered desktop PCs and business monitors aimed at boosting workplace productivity, multitasking, and scalability across industries. The announcement, made on May 14, 2025, introduces the ThinkCentre M Series Gen 6 desktops and ThinkVision T Series Gen 40 monitors—both built to meet the increasing demand for AI-ready computing environments.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has launched a new tool aimed at helping small businesses reduce reliance on foreign supply chains by connecting them directly with American manufacturers and producers.

A new report released by Amazon highlights the massive economic contributions of independent sellers, revealing that small and medium-sized businesses selling through the platform have generated more than $2.5 trillion in sales over the past 25 years and currently employ over 2 million people across the United States.

A new collaboration between Constant Contact and Xero aims to make life easier for small businesses by automating the link between digital marketing and accounting systems. The partnership, announced May 21, 2025, enables small business owners to streamline key business functions, reduce manual tasks, and improve customer engagement through integrated tools.

A new report from small business lender OnDeck, in partnership with document AI platform Ocrolus, finds that while small business owners remain largely optimistic about their growth potential, economic uncertainty is prompting many to take precautionary steps.

DoorDash has announced the launch of its new Preferred Integrations Program (DPIP), a tool designed to help restaurants make better-informed decisions about their technology partners.

ADP has announced a new initiative to deliver Hands-Only CPR education through its ADP Mobile Solutions app, a move that supports the American Heart Association’s goal to build a Nation of Lifesavers.

Bank of America Institute’s latest “Small Business Checkpoint” report, released May 15, 2025, reveals a complex picture of small business behavior across the country, with signs of sector-specific inventory stocking and mixed trends in hiring activity.

On this latest episode of Small Biz Breakdown, the panel discusses numerous headlines that are affecting small business owners, from tariffs to the economy in general. Some of our panelists are optimistic about the future and others are not feeling that vibe right now. In other news, the panel discusses some of the big news coming out of the recent Zoholics event, specifically Zoho Payments.

Canva has unveiled a major expansion of its AI capabilities with the launch of Canva AI, a new suite of generative design tools introduced at Canva Create 2025. The company describes the release as its most significant AI rollout to date, bringing together new products, enhanced features, and deeper integrations to help users design, code, and create more efficiently.

After a slower-than-usual start to the seasonal climb, gas prices are beginning to rise just ahead of the summer travel season, according to AAA. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline rose by four cents over the past week, reaching $3.192. The increase comes as crude oil prices climb and fuel demand begins to rise.

Uber has announced a range of new features and services aimed at making everyday life more affordable and convenient for users. Introduced at the company’s Go-Get 2025 event, these offerings span ride-sharing, grocery delivery, dining, and autonomous transport, all designed to ease daily routines and reduce costs.