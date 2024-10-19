In the News: Small Business and Generative AI Technology After 2 Years

It’s been about two years since small businesses first got their collective hands on generative AI technology. And quite a lot has changed in that time. But two years into this era, if you will, what has really changed? And has AI really changed small business?

Our panel of small business experts discuss this and other hot topics in this week’s episode of Small Business Breakdown.

Small Business News Roundup – Oct. 18, 2024

Here’s the rest of this week’s headlines that matter most to small business owners, solopreneurs, and more …

TikTok introduced a suite of new performance advertising solutions aimed at helping brands achieve tangible business results. As TikTok continues to grow with over 1 billion users worldwide, these new tools focus on automation, enhanced measurement capabilities, and improved privacy technologies to support advertisers. “TikTok is building for the future.

I am always amazed about the resiliency of people in their lives and their companies. On this week’s episode of The Small Business Radio I talked with an executive that has an amazing story, At the age of 3, Ed Hajim is kidnapped by his father, driven cross-country, and told his mother is dead.

Snapchat has announced the launch of two new advertising placements: Sponsored Snaps and Promoted Places. These new features are being introduced with launch partners Disney, McDonald’s, and Taco Bell, and are designed to help businesses engage with Snapchat’s community in new, innovative ways.

A Connecticut man was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison for evading federal income taxes on more than $1.2 million he earned from commercial fishing in Massachusetts. According to court documents and statements made in court, Brian Kobus, of Durham, Connecticut, worked as a commercial fisherman and deckhand for various fishing companies.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today that it has exhausted available funds for its disaster loan program due to the high demand for financial relief following Hurricane Helene. As a result, the SBA is pausing new loan offers for its low-interest, long-term disaster loans until Congress appropriates additional funding.

Dropbox announced the launch of Dash for Business, an AI-powered universal search tool designed to help teams efficiently search, organize, share, and protect content across various connected apps. Dash for Business provides businesses of all sizes with advanced content access control, streamlining their ability to manage and secure data across platforms.

Apple today unveiled the new iPad mini, featuring the powerful A17 Pro chip and support for Apple Intelligence. Designed for portability and performance, the new iPad mini offers users a versatile experience with a stunning 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and all-day battery life.

Small businesses and entrepreneurs who use DHL Express to ship packages can expect to pay a bit more for that service at the beginning of next year. DHL Express has announced a 5.9% general average shipment price increase for U.S. account holders, effective January 1, 2025. In addition to the price adjustment, a limited number of services and surcharges will also be modified.

Venmo recently announced the introduction of a highly anticipated feature allowing users to schedule both one-time and recurring payments or requests. This new functionality is designed to simplify managing regular expenses such as rent, utilities, or other recurring payments between friends and family.

New data from Square highlights significant changes in coffee consumption habits among Americans and Canadians.

A recent survey by global cloud-based small business platform Xero reveals that a significant number of U.S. small business owners face financial difficulties stemming from a lack of financial literacy.

Instagram recently announced the launch of Best Practices, a new educational hub designed to provide creators with the tools and information they need to optimize their content, expand their reach, and achieve their goals on the platform.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has risen by two cents over the past week to $3.21, according to the latest data from AAA. This small increase is attributed to the effects of back-to-back storms, with large areas of the country experiencing infrastructure damage, road flooding, and power outages due to Hurricane Helene and now Storm Milton.

Amazon announced that its 2024 Prime Big Deal Days was the company’s largest October shopping event in history. Events like Prime Big Deal Days can be a boon for small businesses that sell on Amazon. They also serve as an opportunity for small businesses with tight budgets to score good deals on needed new technology and supplies.