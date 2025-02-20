HubSpot and Canva Partner to Streamline Design and Marketing Integration

HubSpot and Canva have announced a new partnership aimed at simplifying content creation for small and medium-sized businesses. The collaboration integrates Canva’s design tools directly into HubSpot’s platform, enabling users to create, edit, and publish on-brand content without leaving the HubSpot environment.

The integration introduces a “Design with Canva” button within HubSpot, allowing users to access Canva’s full suite of design tools, including Magic Studio AI, without switching between platforms. Marketers can now create visuals for email templates, social media posts, and landing pages while maintaining brand consistency.

“Visual storytelling is one of the most powerful ways to show, not tell, your story to customers—one image can do the work of a thousand words,” said Karen Ng, Senior Vice President of Product & Partnerships at HubSpot. “By bringing together Canva’s creative platform with HubSpot’s customer platform, we’re making it fast and easy for teams to create professional designs at scale. Whether you’re a team of one or hundreds, this integration empowers you to meet the growing content demands of today’s market.”

How the Integration Works

The partnership enhances both creativity and efficiency by enabling teams to:

Add Canva Pro Elements directly into their HubSpot designs.

Collaborate seamlessly by commenting and sharing designs within HubSpot.

Access Canva projects created in HubSpot from their Canva homepage.

Users can design content by selecting the “Design with Canva” option when uploading an image within HubSpot’s content editor. First-time users will be prompted to log into their Canva account before proceeding. Once a design is completed, it can be saved and immediately used in marketing campaigns.

Global Availability

The HubSpot-Canva integration is available worldwide at no additional cost for all HubSpot users, regardless of tier, with a Canva subscription.

By embedding Canva’s creative tools directly into HubSpot’s marketing platform, the partnership aims to give businesses a competitive creative edge in an increasingly visual and fast-paced digital landscape.