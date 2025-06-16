Small Biz Breakdown: Is AI Crushing Small Business Creativity?

What sort of impact is artificial intelligence having on the creativity of the average small business owner? Is it making us more creative or dulling that spirit and bringing out the worst in our business instincts?

That’s just one of the big topics the expert panel on Small Biz Breakdown is discussing this week.

Check out what the panel has to say about the impact of AI on small business, the near future of marketing trends, and discussions about the latest economic trends and their impact on your bottom line.

The latest edition of Small Biz Breakdown is right here …

Small Business News Roundup – June 15, 2025

Here is a rundown of the top headlines from Small Business Trends for the past week …

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose by three points in May to 98.8, marking a return above the 51-year average and reflecting improved expectations for business conditions and sales. However, small business owners continue to grapple with uncertainty, and for the first time since 2020, taxes have emerged as the most pressing problem.

A growing majority of small businesses believe adopting artificial intelligence (AI) is critical for remaining competitive, according to a new survey conducted by Reimagine Main Street in partnership with PayPal.

PNC Bank has launched a new mobile payment processing tool designed specifically for micro businesses, giving them a simplified and affordable way to accept credit and debit card payments using just a smartphone or tablet. The bank announced Wednesday the debut of PNC Mobile Accept, a fully integrated payment solution built into the existing PNC Mobile app.

ZayZoon has launched a new Perks Marketplace to provide employees broader access to financial wellness tools and exclusive discounts, the company announced Wednesday.

Pipedrive, a leading sales CRM platform for small businesses, has launched a revamped solution provider partner program aimed at helping consultants, integrators, and service providers expand their offerings and deliver greater support to businesses adopting its platform.

Google has announced it will include its most advanced AI tools in Workspace Business and Enterprise plans at no additional charge, eliminating the need for paid add-ons. Starting immediately for business users and later this month for enterprise customers, the move is aimed at making generative AI capabilities more accessible to small and midsize businesses.

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 2931, the Save SBA from Sanctuary Cities Act of 2025, in a bipartisan vote supporting the Small Business Administration’s decision to move its field offices out of sanctuary jurisdictions.

Late customer payments are creating significant financial strain for small business owners, according to a new survey from Gateway Commercial Finance. The report found that 64% of small business owners currently have invoices more than 90 days overdue, with the delays accounting for 11% of their annual revenue on average.

The Small Biz Breakdown couldn’t let the very public feud between allies Donald Trump and Elon Musk go by the wayside this week. The panelists pick sides in this debate and decide whether they’re on Team Trump or Team Musk … or whether they’re on any team at all in this fight. They’re also taking on some other big topics that are affecting small business owners this week.

Venmo has announced a significant expansion of its commerce capabilities, introducing new features aimed at making its platform more versatile for everyday spending. The company revealed enhanced rewards through the Venmo Debit Mastercard and broader availability of its Pay with Venmo checkout option. A new brand campaign supports the launch.

The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers that the second quarter estimated tax payment deadline is Monday, June 16. This requirement applies to individuals and entities receiving income not typically subject to withholding, such as income from self-employment, gig work, interest, dividends, capital gains, rental income, or 1099 earnings.

A new survey by global tutoring network Superprof reveals that Gen Z job seekers are reshaping the employment landscape with a strong emphasis on work culture, flexibility, and digital-first job applications. The survey, conducted in May 2025 with 103 U.S.