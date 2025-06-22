Small Biz Breakdown: What’s War Got to Do With It?

The Small Biz Breakdown crew is back this week and the primary topic of discussion is Iran … of course, and it’s impact on small businesses in America.

It’s important to note that this episode was recorded a day before it was announced that the US had bombed nuclear sites in Iran.

Our expert panel discusses what a conflict in Iran might mean for small business owners here in the US. Will this cause a downturn in the economy? And if there is that downturn, will it affect the mood of entrepreneurs here?

Find out what they have to say about that and other topics in this week’s episode of Small Biz Breakdown:

Small Business News Roundup – June 22, 2025

Here are the top news headlines from Small Business Trends for the past week …

Shopify, the leading e-commerce platform, is sharpening its focus on small business success by welcoming Joe Natale to its board of directors. With over 30 years of experience in the tech and telecom sectors, Natale is expected to bring invaluable insights that could shape the future of Shopify’s offerings for merchants.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is taking a significant step aimed at reinvigorating the landscape for federal construction contracts by reinstating a crucial rule requiring contractors to have a physical office within the bidding area.

Salesforce has announced significant updates to its product offerings, aimed at making advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools more accessible for businesses of all sizes. With a growing emphasis on customer success, the platform is positioning itself as a crucial ally for small businesses looking to innovate and improve operations.

Key Takeaways Unified Communication Platform: Ring for Business acts as an all-in-one solution, integrating calls, messages, and meetings to enhance team collaboration and professional image. Flexibility and Scalability: The service adapts to your business needs, allowing for easy integration with existing apps and CRM software, ensuring you can grow without extensive IT investments.

Zoho Corporation has launched Zia Hubs, a new AI-powered content intelligence tool embedded in its WorkDrive platform, marking a major step in the company’s mission to harness unstructured business data.

In a significant update for small business owners and digital marketers, Instagram has rolled out new features within its Threads platform aimed at boosting user engagement and expanding content reach across the fediverse. This will enable users to share and view posts from various social media servers, enhancing the potential for business visibility and audience interaction.

In a cautionary tale for small business owners navigating financial assistance, Shawn Ray Murnan, a 57-year-old businessman from Windemere, Florida, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for committing bank fraud in relation to the CARES Act.

The IRS is changing the game for large businesses and international taxpayers with a series of enhancements to its Pre-Filing Agreement (PFA) program. Announced on June 17, 2025, these updates aim to offer greater tax certainty, a crucial element for small business owners navigating complex tax landscapes. Gone are the days of crossing fingers at tax time, hoping for favorable interpretations.

In a stark reminder of the risks associated with federal relief programs, a former Small Business Administration (SBA) employee has been sentenced to 54 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds. This case underscores crucial considerations for small business owners navigating the landscape of financial assistance programs. Malaina Chapman, 38, was sentenced by U.S.

In a digital landscape increasingly defined by rapid innovation, Google is stepping up its game with the latest updates to Gemini Code Assist, designed to streamline coding for both seasoned developers and small business owners looking to optimize their tech capabilities. The enhancements in the Gemini 2.

As the legislative landscape shifts, small business owners find themselves facing another potential challenge in the form of the Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting requirements.

A new platform aimed at helping small business owners gain real-time control over their online reputation officially launched Monday. Vercepta, developed by New York-based Stellar Analytics, provides businesses with access to advanced analytics and reputation management tools that have historically only been available to large companies or marketing agencies.

Autobooks has unveiled Autobooks Capital, a new embedded lending platform developed in partnership with Fundbox that will allow small businesses to access short-term working capital directly within their digital banking platforms. Autobooks, a provider of integrated receivables, payables, accounting, and cash flow tools, announced the new feature on Monday.

What sort of impact is artificial intelligence having on the creativity of the average small business owner? Is it making us more creative or dulling that spirit and bringing out the worst in our business instincts? That’s just one of the big topics the expert panel on Small Biz Breakdown is discussing this week.

Zoom Communications recently unveiled Zoom Virtual Agent 2.0, a significant upgrade to its self-service support platform that introduces agentic artificial intelligence for smarter, autonomous customer engagement across both chat and voice channels.

Intuit Mailchimp unveiled a sweeping new suite of tools and integrations at its flagship FWD: London event, aimed at helping small- and mid-sized businesses better understand, leverage, and act on customer data. These updates are designed to address a growing concern among entrepreneurs and marketers: customer acquisition.

Snapchat has introduced a range of new tools, features, and performance insights aimed at empowering its community of creators and users to more easily produce, share, and analyze content. The updates are designed to help creators connect more deeply with their audiences and maintain a lasting presence on the platform.