Weekly RoundUp – February 6, 2025

On this week’s episode of Small Biz Breakdown, our expert panel of six discusses the impact of agentic AI on businesses. Watch the back-and-forth between our panel on how many decisions agentic AI will make in the future compared to what it’s making (or not making) now.

The panel also discusses recent economic data and what it means for small businesses.

Check out those discussions and more in this week’s episode of Small Biz Breakdown:

Small Business News Roundup – Feb. 9, 2025

Here’s a look at the top stories

LexisNexis Enhances Nexis+ AI with Conversational Search for Faster, Transparent Business Intelligence

LexisNexis Legal & Professional has introduced an enhanced conversational search feature in its Nexis+ AI platform, aiming to accelerate research and business intelligence through generative AI-powered search capabilities.

Small business transactions in the U.S. increased by 5% in 2024, with 9,546 closed deals representing an enterprise value of $7.59 billion, 15% higher than in 2023, according to BizBuySell’s Insight Report.

Private-sector employment increased by 183,000 jobs in January, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report, produced in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. The report, based on payroll data from more than 25 million U.S. employees, also showed that annual pay grew by 4.7% year-over-year.

Black-owned small businesses are embracing digital tools at higher rates than their non-Black counterparts, helping them navigate financial challenges and drive long-term success, according to a new Intuit QuickBooks Black History Month Survey.

A new Lenovo-commissioned study conducted by IDC reveals that global organizations are significantly increasing AI investments, but concerns over return on investment (ROI) remain a primary barrier to broader adoption.

Meta has introduced an expanded labeling system for advertisements created or significantly edited using its in-house generative AI tools. The company says this initiative is part of its ongoing effort to increase transparency and accountability in digital advertising.

Adobe has introduced new generative AI capabilities in Acrobat AI Assistant aimed at simplifying contract analysis for businesses and consumers. The enhancements allow users to quickly understand complex terms, compare multiple agreements, and verify contract details with greater efficiency.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has filed an amicus brief urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit to reject the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), arguing that its reporting requirements impose unconstitutional burdens on small businesses. The brief was filed in Community Associations Institute, et al. v. U.S.

Bluevine has announced a new partnership with Xero, a global small business accounting platform, aimed at providing small business owners and accountants in the U.S. with improved financial management tools. The collaboration allows Bluevine customers to sync their banking data with Xero, enhancing efficiency, financial tracking, and overall business growth.

Small Business Financial Exchange, Inc. (SBFE) and bluCognition have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing small business lending analytics. By integrating bluCognition’s advanced bank transaction data analysis with SBFE’s extensive credit payment performance data, the collaboration seeks to provide lenders with a more comprehensive view of borrower financial health.

X has launched its new Video Tab. It’s a feature designed to enhance video discovery and engagement for users in the U.S. The update introduces a full-screen, immersive video experience, allowing audiences to explore trending content, top creators, and live events in a centralized feed.

The Aluminium Association of Canada has strongly criticized the 25% tariffs imposed by the U.S. administration on Canadian aluminium, warning of significant economic repercussions for American workers and consumers. The tariffs will immediately increase the cost of aluminium, affecting industries that rely on the metal for manufacturing. The U.S.

The U.S. residential construction market is expected to expand by $242.9 million between 2025 and 2029, growing at a 4.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to a new report from Technavio. Rising household formation rates and a growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices are key factors driving market growth.

Metricool has released its 2025 Social Media Report, produced in collaboration with Statista, analyzing over 1 million social media accounts and 21 million posts across eight major platforms. The report identifies key trends shaping the digital landscape, from the growing influence of video content to shifting audience preferences across platforms.

This week our Small Biz Breakdown crew discusses the impact of DeepSeek and what, if any, impact it has on small business owners in the US.

The Detroit Pistons and Comerica Bank have announced the launch of SHOP313 Pop-Up Shops presented by Comerica, a program designed to showcase and support 28 Michigan-based small businesses throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.