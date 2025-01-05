In the News: An Upgrade to ChatGPT Comes at a Cost

For small businesses that feel they’ve gotten the most out of ChatGPT and other AI tools while the technology is in its infancy, there’s news this week that a chance to get even more is available. The only catch is that it’ll come at a cost.

A new subscription tier is available from OpenAI that gives users a chance to access ChatGPT’s most advanced models. And for companies that rely heavily on that particular AI tool, the $200 monthly subscription rate may not seem like a lot. For many businesses though, it’s probably a bit too much.

For the rest of the week’s top headlines for small businesses, check out our first roundup of the new year below …

Small Business News Roundup

The domain name market has evolved into a cornerstone of the global digital economy, with the value of domains soaring over the past two decades. What began as a functional tool for navigating the web has transformed into a strategic asset, driving branding, visibility, and financial growth across industries.

As Baby Boomers prepare to retire, family-owned businesses across the nation are at a pivotal crossroads. Transitioning leadership and ownership is a complex process, often more challenging in family-run businesses, especially for Black-owned enterprises that face unique obstacles in succession planning and recognition.

A new survey conducted by SumUp reveals that inflation remains a persistent challenge for businesses across the United States. While inflation rates have moderated in recent months, 85% of surveyed business owners reported negative impacts on their operations over the past two years, and 94% continue to closely monitor inflation trends.

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Pro, a new subscription plan designed to provide researchers, engineers, and other professionals with enhanced access to its most advanced AI models. Priced at $200 per month, ChatGPT Pro aims to cater to users tackling complex, high-stakes problems across various fields.

Fiverr released findings from a survey of 1,001 U.S. small business owners, revealing optimism for 2025 despite challenges stemming from economic policies under the new administration. The research highlights small business concerns about tariffs, taxes, inflation, and workforce issues, while underscoring a growing reliance on freelancing to navigate uncertain economic conditions.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY), a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Infusion Software, Inc., known as Keap.

Canva has announced the return of its annual event, Canva Create, for 2025, promising its largest and most innovative celebration of creativity yet. The event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 10, 2025, with a live online broadcast available to a global audience.

We’re nearing the end of 2024 and with the holiday shopping season behind small business owners, many are looking ahead to the new year in 2025. It’s always a good time to set goals for the year ahead, gather yourself after another busy year in business.