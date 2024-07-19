In the News: Thousands of Dollars in Grants up for Grabs

Exploring both public and private grants is very important for small businesses to maximize funding opportunities. Public grants often provide foundational financial support and access to resources, while private grants can offer specialized assistance, such as technology upgrades or marketing services. By applying for both, businesses can benefit from a wider range of financial aid and expertise.

This dual approach improves growth potential, operational efficiency, and competitive advantage, ensuring small businesses have the necessary resources to thrive in a dynamic market. Diversifying grant sources also increases the likelihood of securing the funds needed for various projects and initiatives.

There are many different factors that can make businesses unique and beautiful. Some of those elements may even help business owners get funding through special grant programs. Read about some current opportunities from private organizations and several local communities.

Xero, the global small business platform, has announced the return of the Xero Beautiful Business Fund for 2024. This initiative offers more than NZ$750,000 ($456,825 USD) in funding to support small businesses and nonprofits with their growth plans and help drive future success.

Small Business News July 19, 2024

The roundup this week has some timely warnings from the IRS about hackers and scammers who are looking to steal sensitive information. The scammers are targeting card dealers and clean energy tax credits. No matter what industry you are in, make sure to implement a strong security protocol and follow it to the letter. For that and more, read the rest of the roundup.

The IRS is warning car dealers and sellers about rising phishing and smishing scams. These scams can severely impact business operations by tricking recipients into clicking suspicious links or providing sensitive information. A recent ransomware attack targeted car dealers, prompting the IRS to stress vigilance.

The IRS has issued a warning to taxpayers about a new scam involving clean energy tax credits. This scheme involves unethical tax return preparers who misrepresent the rules for claiming these credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The U.S. Department of Labor recently updated overtime rules, which may impact small businesses with salaried employees. Overtime regulations have always been part of the Fair Labor Standards Act, protecting hourly workers and some lower-paid salaried employees.

The Federal Trade Commission recently issued new guidance to protect franchisees from certain fees and rules set by franchisors.

Small business acquisitions are now back up to pre-pandemic levels, according to the most recent Insight Data from BizBuySell. According to the latest data, small business acquisitions have increased by 5 percent over the past year and by 3 percent in the last quarter.

Small businesses around the U.S. are negatively impacted by crime. But in at least one city, small businesses can also be part of the solution. Washington, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith recently spoke about a new city program at the 2024 Potomac Conference on Public Safety. Much of the discussion at the event centered around the city’s decreased crime rates over the past year.

Fireworks are a huge part of many summer celebrations, but they can also cause serious damage if used improperly. Unfortunately, one small business in Arlington, Virginia, was the victim of improper use of fireworks during this Independence Day week, causing a huge fire that destroyed nearly everything the business had.

Many small businesses are still having trouble filling open jobs, according to a recent report from the National Federation of Independent Business. According to the organization’s June Jobs Report, 37 percent of small businesses had an opening that they couldn’t fill during the month. That’s actually a five point decrease from May, but is still higher than usual.

The recent NATO summit in Washington D.C. brought both ups and downs for local businesses. Since this type of event comes with incredibly stringent security procedures, businesses within the barricaded security zone were essentially unable to operate. Employees, customers, and vendors were generally unable to reach these businesses due to closed streets and security measures.

A series of new bills aims to curb monopolies among tech giants like Amazon. While the goal is ultimately to increase competition and help small businesses, some argue that their passage could actually have the opposite effect.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is moving its Maui Outreach Center to the Maui Office of Recovery-West. This shift looks to serve better those affected by the wildfires and high winds between August 8 and September 30, 2023. The transition will happen on July 15, ensuring that disaster assistance remains accessible and efficient. Francisco Sánchez Jr.

An Indianapolis CPA has admitted guilt in connection with an illegal tax shelter scheme. Jason L. Crace, the defendant, prepared false tax returns for clients, causing significant losses to the IRS. From 2013 to 2022, Crace assisted clients in Mississippi and other locations by filing tax returns with fraudulent deductions for “royalty payments.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a consumer alert for used car buyers and owners. The warning concerns substandard replacement air bag inflators that pose serious risks. These faulty inflators can lead to death or severe injury in a crash. In the past year, three people have died, and two have suffered life-altering injuries due to these defective parts.

Zoom has unveiled its new Workflow Automation feature, currently in beta, designed to enhance efficiency and reduce the time spent on routine tasks. This tool allows users to create complex workflows across Zoom Workplace and third-party applications, facilitating more meaningful work and seamless collaboration.

eBay Inc. announced the launch of Business Cash Advance, a new eBay Seller Capital revenue-based financing product provided by Liberis. The goal is to support eBay sellers at every business stage; Business Cash Advance offers eligible U.S. eBay sellers up to $1 million in working capital in as little as 24 hours.

Amazon is celebrating its 10th Prime Day event, offering Prime members exclusive discounts and millions of deals from top brands. Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime, highlighted the event’s focus on huge savings across various categories, including grocery delivery, music, and podcasts. Prime members can enjoy savings on back-to-school and college essentials.

Discover has introduced Balance+, a feature for its Cashback Debit Checking account that provides customers with fee-free overdraft coverage on debit card transactions. This move addresses the common issue of overdraft fees, offering relief to those living paycheck-to-paycheck.

eBay’s magical listing tool, now recognized as the “Best Overall Generative AI Solution” by the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards, is changing the selling experience on the platform. This tool uses generative AI to make the process of listing items for sale faster and simpler for sellers.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index reached its highest point of the year in June, hitting 91.5, a one-point increase from May. Despite this rise, the index remains below the historical average of 98 for the 30th consecutive month. Inflation continues to be the primary concern for small business owners, with 21% citing it as their most pressing issue, down slightly from May.

In a calm sea, every person is a pilot. But what happens when there is a crisis? What happens when your leadership is really tested? This week on The Small Business Radio Show, I discussed this with Dr. Thom Mayer, who has been a leader in times of crisis for over 25 years, navigating some of the most significant challenges imaginable.

California small businesses have until August 6, 2024, to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury due to the Smith River Complex Fire. This fire, which occurred on August 15, 2023, affected Del Norte County. Francisco Sánchez Jr.

Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration (SBA), has reminded Idaho private nonprofit organizations of the August 9 deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the severe storm, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that occurred on April 14-15.

Etsy has announced a series of updates aimed at reinforcing its mission to keep commerce human. These updates reflect nearly two decades of fostering creativity and self-expression in an increasingly automated world, and they highlight Etsy’s dedication to maintaining a marketplace for original items from real people.

Apple recently announced Apple Intelligence at its Worldwide Developers Conference. This new personal intelligence system integrates with iPhone, iPad, and Mac, harnessing generative models and personal context to offer useful and relevant insights.

The IRS and the Security Summit have issued a warning to tax professionals about new and evolving scams looking to steal business and taxpayer information. These schemes involve identity thieves posing as new clients, sending phishing emails, and using phone calls and text messages to extract sensitive information.

For the first half of the year, Etsy has been dedicated to launching marketing campaigns that showcase how its community of 7 million sellers can help buyers achieve all their shopping and gifting goals. Today, Etsy unveils its latest advertising campaign, celebrating the human connection and creativity that thrive on its platform.