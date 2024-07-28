In the News: Don’t Miss These Small Business Grant Opportunities!

Monitoring grant opportunities is important for small business owners. Grants provide necessary funding for different business needs like expansion, equipment purchases, and marketing. Staying updated on available grants allows businesses to secure financial support without repayment obligations, helping maintain cash flow and promote growth.

Additionally, grants often provide access to resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities, aiding business development and sustainability. Regularly checking for grants ensures that small businesses can take advantage of these valuable opportunities to improve their operations and achieve long-term success.

Small business grant programs remain one of the best ways for local communities and government agencies to support the economy. There are many ways these programs can help small businesses, from improving downtown storefronts to creating new jobs. Below, explore several programs that are currently supporting businesses and communities throughout the U.S.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced $3 million in new funding to support cybersecurity for emerging small businesses. This initiative, under the Cybersecurity for Small Businesses Pilot Program, will award three grants to state agencies, providing training and support to combat cyber threats.

This week, the roundup starts with a warning from the IRS. Promoters and social media platforms are spreading false information, encouraging taxpayers to file incorrect “Self Employment Tax Credit” claims. The IRS is also urging taxpayers who requested an extension to file their taxes over the summer rather than waiting until the October deadline. For more small business-related news, take a look at the rest of the roundup.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a warning to taxpayers about misleading claims regarding a non-existent “Self Employment Tax Credit.” Promoters and social media platforms are spreading false information, encouraging taxpayers to file incorrect claims.

The IRS is urging taxpayers who requested an extension to file their taxes to utilize IRS Free File and other resources on IRS.gov over the summer rather than waiting until the October deadline. By doing so, taxpayers can avoid the rush and potential stress as the deadline approaches.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023-2024 term brought key victories for small businesses, impacting the Main Street economy. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) filed amicus briefs in 12 cases, with five decisions favoring small businesses, including a significant ruling overturning Chevron.

Andrew Park, a New Hampshire resident and former CEO of a startup technology company, has pleaded guilty to evading over $14 million in payroll taxes and failing to file personal tax returns. Park, 49, from Bedford, was responsible for the company’s financial matters, including filing quarterly employment tax returns and managing federal, state, and local tax payments.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is alerting small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture enterprises, and most private nonprofit organizations that the deadline to apply for federal working capital loans is fast approaching. These loans are for those impacted by the tornado and heavy rains that began on July 2, 2023.

Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2024 was its most successful Prime Day event ever, breaking sales records with more items sold than any previous year. During the two-day event, Prime members worldwide took advantage of deals across more than 35 categories, saving billions of dollars.

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have issued updated guidance on required minimum distributions (RMDs) from Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) and other retirement plans. These final regulations, which align closely with the proposed rules from 2022, reflect changes introduced by the SECURE Act and the SECURE 2.0 Act.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has amended its disaster declaration for Texas, making low-interest federal disaster loans available to specific private nonprofit organizations in Bailey County. This follows President Biden’s May 23 major disaster declaration due to severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding from April 26 to June 5.

Artificial intelligence is a source of both excitement and anxiety for many small businesses. One business in Michigan is currently showing what’s possible, while also leaving many unanswered questions about the future. LaFleur Marketing in Grand Rapids, Michigan, first started using several AI tools last year.

Many of the current headlines surrounding small business owners signal doom and gloom. For example, many are pessimistic about their company’s outlook for the coming year, concerned about inflation, or even closing due to rising rent and other expenses. But even with all of these hardships, a recent survey suggests that nearly all small business owners describe themselves as happy.

Baseball is a sport steeped in tradition and nostalgia. But one entrepreneur in Baldwin City, Kansas is finding ways to put a unique new spin on the game. Jacob Austin Walters is a longtime baseball fan who grew up playing up through the college level. His other passion as he grew up was woodworking. So Walters found a way to integrate those two interests – making bats.

Salesforce has introduced Einstein Service Agent, an AI-driven chatbot designed to streamline customer service by resolving issues quickly and accurately. This new tool improves customer service by providing an intelligent, conversational interface that uses trusted business and customer data.

Semrush Academy has teamed up with Emojipedia to launch an Emoji Marketing Mini-Course, aiming to assist marketers in using emojis effectively. This partnership addresses the demand from marketers who often find it challenging to select appropriate emojis for their campaigns. Emojipedia, a leading digital brand under Zedge, Inc.

For years, young people have been told to go to college and then find a successful career. But higher education isn’t necessary to run a successful business, as one young entrepreneur in Michigan is proving. Addison Bringedahl is a 17-year-old in Pentwater, Michigan. Her family runs multiple businesses, including a general store and a business that rents and repairs golf carts.

Fast fashion brands are a major contributor to the world’s pollution. But one Florida business is finding a unique way to make the industry more environmentally friendly. Patricia Ermecheo is the founder of Osomtex, a Miami-based fashion company that makes recycled fabric and yarn out of potential fashion waste.

In the competitive world of startup marketing, success stories are rare, and many agencies fail to deliver on their promises. Be Uniic is changing the game with a straightforward approach to growth and marketing for startups. Specializing in pre-seed to Series B startups, Be Uniic focuses on driving growth through smart, data-driven strategies.

Hemisphere GNSS (USA) Inc., a GPS manufacturer in Arizona, has agreed to pay $2.6 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act. The company allegedly provided false information to apply for and receive forgiveness of a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan it was not entitled to receive.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that it will improve the identity authentication process for financial institutions registering under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). Starting July 14, users must sign in or register with the IRS’ credential service providers, Login.gov or ID.me, to access the FATCA Registration System. FATCA requires most U.S.

Billionaire Elon Musk recently announced that he’s moving the headquarters for his companies SpaceX and X out of California after the passage of a controversial new bill. The Bill, Elon Musk exiting California due to AB 1955, a bill that prohibits schools from notifying parents of changes in a child’s gender identity. Musk wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “This is the final straw.

What if you traveled around the country to each state for a week all in one year and met people just like you and people that weren’t at all like you. This week on The Small Business Radio Show, I talked to State Senator Dafna Michaelson Jenet, who did just that many years ago and was featured on “Sunday Morning” as a result.

Smartsheet has integrated Amazon Q, a generative AI assistant, into its operations to enhance productivity and streamline knowledge management. This new AI-powered tool, part of a deeper partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), looks to provide immediate answers to employees’ questions, helping them work more efficiently.

The deadline for Arkansas private nonprofit organizations to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) federal disaster loans is approaching. Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the SBA, reminded organizations of the August 14, 2024 deadline.