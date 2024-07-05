In the News: Up to $50,000 in Grants for Your Small Business

Filing grants on time and adhering to all instructions is very important for small business owners to maximize their chances of success. Timely submission demonstrates professionalism and ensures that applications are considered. Following guidelines meticulously highlights the attention to detail and compliance with requirements, both of which are critical evaluation criteria. Missing deadlines or overlooking instructions can lead to disqualification, regardless of the merit of the proposal. By being punctual and thorough, small business owners increase their likelihood of securing the necessary funding to grow and sustain their operations. So make sure to always follow the instructions and submit the application as soon as possible.

Small business grants can help business owners through a variety of challenges, from civil unrest to increased expenses. There are a variety of programs currently running that address a wide range of issues.

With 2024 at the halfway point, it can be a perfect time for businesses to evaluate their goals and progress for the year. If your business could use some extra support for the rest of 2024, small business grants may be able to help. Currently, several programs are accepting applications throughout the U.S.

Small Business News

This week, there is great news about the regulations that burden small business owners. The Supreme Court’s elimination of the Chevron deference now means there will be fewer regulatory burdens on small businesses. The NFI also sent a letter to Congress supporting H.R. 358, the Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvements Act (SBRFIA). Take a look at the rest of the news roundup for more small business content.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) celebrates the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Gina Raimondo. The Court vacated the lower court’s decision and eliminated Chevron deference, which administrative agencies have long used to expand their power and maintain regulatory burdens.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the leading small business advocacy organization, has sent a letter to Congress supporting H.R. 358, the Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvements Act (SBRFIA). This legislation is designed to make sure federal agencies fully consider the impact of regulations on small businesses. H.R.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge was one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Baltimore area before its partial collapse earlier this year. One Baltimore small business is keeping its memory alive by integrating parts of the collapsed sections into watches. Alan Tsao is a native of Baltimore and the founder of Tsao Baltimore, a local watch brand.

More than half of Americans currently have side hustles, according to a recent study by MarketWatch. The study, which included responses from 2,000 Americans, found that 54 percent of respondents have taken on side hustles to supplement their income over the past year. Gen Z-ers were the most likely to have side hustles, with 71 percent taking on these extra projects.

A cancer diagnosis can be devastating to anyone. But the impact can be even larger for a small business owner, since it’s not always possible to take a break without losing income. This has been the case for Pam O’Neill, owner of Pam’s Monogram in House Springs, Missouri. Her sewing and embroidery business has been part of the community since 2010.

Large-scale events that bring an influx of visitors to a city can dramatically benefit local businesses. However, some business owners in Milwaukee, where the upcoming Republican National Convention will be hosted, aren’t sure what to expect. Gregory León, who owns Amilinda, a downtown restaurant located just outside of the U.S.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced tax relief for individuals and businesses in Mississippi affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding starting April 8, 2024. Taxpayers in affected areas now have until November 1, 2024, to file federal tax returns and make payments.

A federal grand jury in the District of Maryland has indicted Hoau-Yan Wang, a Pennsylvania man, for allegedly defrauding the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) of approximately $16 million in federal grant funds. Wang, 67, was a tenured medical professor at a public university’s medical school and a paid advisor to a Texas biopharmaceutical company.

Freshworks Inc. has unveiled its new Global AI Workplace Report, revealing substantial productivity gains and new opportunities for employees through the integration of AI in the workplace. This comprehensive global survey, conducted between March 9 and April 4, 2024, involved over 7,000 full-time employees.

Pipedrive has released its annual State of Sales and Marketing Report for 2023/2024, revealing interesting trends in AI adoption across businesses of various sizes. The study shows that small businesses, particularly those with 10 or fewer employees, are at the forefront of AI adoption, with 42% using AI tools.

Construction projects often involve many different professionals, from project managers to architects and civil engineers. All of these roles can complicate the process. But two student entrepreneurs from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee are looking to change that.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations that the deadline to file for federal working capital loans for drought-related losses is approaching.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding private nonprofit organizations (PNPs) in West Virginia of the approaching July 22 deadline to apply for physical damage loans. These loans address damages caused by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that occurred from April 2-6.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued Notice 2024-55, providing new guidance on exceptions to the 10% additional tax for early retirement plan distributions. This guidance, effective from January 1, 2024, stems from the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 and covers distributions for emergency personal expenses and for survivors of domestic abuse.

Millennial and Gen Z entrepreneurs, who grew up surrounded by technology, are likely to approach business ownership differently than those in older generations, according to recent findings from American Express. These findings come from the company’s Amex Trendex: Small Business Edition.

When we all went to grade school and high school there always were bullies – when we entered college, they were there too as they are in every business in America. But since social media and a trend in politics, bullies again seem to be on the rise and in many organizations and parts of our society, in fact may be a preferred method to get what you want.

Some small business bankruptcy cases could get more complicated due to the recent expiration of a program that streamlined the process for certain businesses. The program, known as Subchapter V, was often used as an alternative to traditional Chapter 11 filings.

A new Intuit QuickBooks survey reveals while the accounting industry has been significantly impacted by changing economic conditions, professionals in the field believe failing to keep up with technological advancements poses the greatest risk to the industry. This concern surpasses other major issues, such as higher interest rates, rising costs of goods, and widespread hiring challenges.

Buffer is excited to announce the integration of Threads into your Buffer account. This decision came from listening to our community, with over 7,000 requests for this feature. Threads, a new social platform, has already become a significant space for engagement and connection.

Verizon Business and Monarch Tractor have partnered to support sustainable farming practices using Verizon’s network connectivity. Monarch’s autonomous tractors remain connected in remote agricultural areas through Verizon’s wireless networks.

Citizens has awarded its Small Business Community Champions a one-year membership to Luminary, a global professional education and networking platform that offers programming and events to its community through all phases of their professional and entrepreneurial journeys.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to businesses and residents of Illinois affected by flash flooding on May 24. SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman announced the availability of these loans in response to a disaster declaration requested by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on June 13.

Small nonfarm businesses in seven Texas counties are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Francisco Sánchez Jr.

AI offers plenty of powerful uses for small businesses. But there are still some kinks to work out. And some businesses have been caught trying to sneak their usage of this technology past customers, which can ultimately harm their reputation.

A family in Alabama is proving that there is no age limit when it comes to entrepreneurship. Upton Family Farms is a backyard homestead in Limestone County that includes dozens of chickens, along with gardens growing fresh fruits and vegetables.