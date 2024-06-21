In the News: Up to $100,000 in Grants for Small Businesses

Grants can help small businesses manage the costs of providing paid leave to employees. These grants can cover a portion of the expenses related to offering paid sick leave, family leave, or medical leave, ensuring that businesses can support their employees without compromising financial stability.

By alleviating some of these costs, grants enable small businesses to maintain productivity and employee morale, attract and retain talent, and comply with legal requirements. This financial support ensures that employees can take necessary leave without creating a financial burden on the business.

Offering paid leave to employees can help businesses attract and retain top talent. But it can also lead to increased costs and uneven workloads. California is currently providing grants to help small businesses offset some of these costs.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced $30 million in grant funding for Women’s Business Centers (WBCs). This initiative looks to expand the WBC network, support the opening of a WBC in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and provide specialized funding for WBCs focusing on federal contracting and childcare businesses.

Small Business News June 21, 2024

This week, the news roundup starts with a reminder from the IRS for late filers. The agency announced it has several options to help taxpayers who missed the April filing deadline. In related news, the NFIB gathered with other small business advocates to champion tax and reporting changes. Take a look at the rest of the roundup for more small business news.

The IRS announced several options to assist taxpayers who missed the April filing deadline for their 2023 federal income tax returns. These include programs to help those struggling with payment and potential penalty relief for first-time offenders. Taxpayers should pay as much as they can as soon as possible to minimize penalties and interest.

Small business owners from across the country gathered in Washington, D.C., for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) annual Fly-In event on Capitol Hill. This event brings together small business advocates to discuss critical issues directly with lawmakers.

A new type of scam is targeting small businesses and their customers. Copycats are using small business websites, videos, and social media posts to impersonate them, running online ads to attract customers and make their offerings seem legitimate. Then, they redirect users to a replicated version of the small business website where they can complete their “purchase.

Visa Inc. has announced the relaunch of its Visa SavingsEdge program, introducing new features designed to offer more value to small businesses in the U.S. and Canada. For over ten years, Visa SavingsEdge has helped eligible Small Business cardholders with savings and tools to aid their growth.

Vegan alternative protein products are having a moment. And some of the entrepreneurs guiding this trending industry come from an unexpected source: the traditional meat business. For example, Andy Shovel and Pete Sharman owned a UK-based burger business before exploring plant-based proteins with their new company, THIS.

California’s deadline for applying for federal disaster loans due to the severe winter storms is fast approaching. Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration (SBA), issued a reminder that the deadline is July 16.

San Francisco mayoral candidate Mark Farrell wants to be described as a “small business owner” on the upcoming ballot. However, he runs a $100 million venture capital firm. This revelation comes as Farrell recently filed his paperwork to officially run for mayor in the November election.

A New York woman has pleaded guilty to charges related to a COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme. Kathleen Breault, 66, of Cambridge, admitted to destroying over 2,600 COVID-19 vaccines and issuing an equivalent number of fraudulent vaccination record cards.

The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have initiated a civil enforcement action against Adobe Inc. and two of its executives. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Adobe and its executives, Maninder Sawhney and David Wadhwani, violated the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act (ROSCA).

YouTube is introducing a new feature to add contextual notes to videos. This experimental feature allows users to provide relevant and timely information on videos. Examples include clarifying that a song is a parody, noting a new product version in a review, or indicating that old footage is mistaken for a current event.

Adobe and TikTok have teamed up to integrate TikTok’s Commercial Music Library into Adobe Express via the Symphony Assistant add-on. This collaboration will empower small businesses and content creators to produce high-impact TikTok content with ease.

“Buy now, pay later” services are popular among consumers and can help small businesses make more sales. Now, a recent rule issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau offers more protections for consumers who use these services and, thus, more clarity for small businesses.

Some big cities are getting creative to fill vacant retail and office space in their commercial districts. And it’s leading to increased opportunities for small businesses. For example, Seattle Restored is a program that offers pop-up spaces for retail, events, and art exhibits by making empty spaces available at discounted rates.

TikTok has launched Symphony Digital Avatars, AI Dubbing for global translations, and Symphony Collective at TikTok World 2024. These new tools look to help creators and brands produce content that stands out on TikTok. Symphony’s suite of AI-powered solutions blends human imagination with AI efficiency, making content development and creativity more scalable on the platform.

Apple has unveiled iPadOS 18, introducing a range of new features designed to improve the iPad experience. These updates include a new Calculator app with Math Notes, advanced handwriting tools in Notes, and more customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center. The Photos app has also been redesigned, and new messaging features have been added.

Apple has introduced watchOS 11, bringing new features to Apple Watch users. This update builds on existing sensor technology, algorithms, and a science-based approach to offer users a better understanding of their health and fitness. With the new Vitals app, users can access important health metrics to make informed daily decisions.

A new bill proposed in California could force small businesses selling tortillas and other masa corn products to alter their recipes. Assembly Bill 1830 would require corn masa flour and corn masa products to be fortified with folic acid. The goal of the bill is to provide important nutrients to Latina women who are or could become pregnant.

The hard truth is that at the core of every thriving business are its people.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has issued a reminder to private nonprofit organizations in Montana about the upcoming deadline to apply for federal disaster loans for economic injury caused by flooding from June 1-8, 2023. The deadline to apply is July 11, 2024. This notice was given by Francisco Sánchez Jr.

The hustle culture that was prominent among early Silicon Valley Startups has dwindled in recent years, giving way to more work-life balance and trends like soft entrepreneurship and quiet quitting. However, the quick advancements of AI has created an ultra-competitive field that has some startups veering back into the hustle-harder mentality.

Apple has previewed macOS Sequoia at its Worldwide Developers Conference, showcasing new productivity and intelligence features for Mac. This latest version of macOS introduces iPhone Mirroring, significant updates to Safari, and a range of new games, all while integrating Apple Intelligence for a more capable and intuitive user experience.

Square has partnered with Fishbowl, an Australian healthy fast food chain, to support its expansion into the United States. Founded in 2016 by Nathan Dalah, Nic Pestalozzi, and Casper Ettelson in Sydney’s Bondi Beach, Fishbowl has become an iconic name in Australia, boasting over 40 locations.

A new era of one-click online payments is on the horizon, promising to simplify the shopping experience and enhance security. Today, physical transactions are swift and secure, with card or mobile device taps on readers instantly authenticating credentials and authorizing transactions. Online transactions should offer the same level of simplicity, safety, and convenience.

In the digital business world, staying ahead of cyber threats is a constant challenge for companies of all sizes. The partnership between AT&T and Omnicom illustrates how proactive solutions can not only anticipate but also neutralize potential threats before they escalate.