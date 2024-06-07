In the News: Grants of up to $25,000 Available Now!

Clean energy grants can benefit small businesses by providing the financial resources needed to adopt sustainable practices and technologies. These grants can cover costs for energy-efficient upgrades, renewable energy installations, and eco-friendly equipment.

By reducing energy consumption and lowering utility bills, small businesses can improve their bottom line while also contributing to environmental conservation. Additionally, utilizing clean energy can enhance a business’s reputation and attract environmentally-conscious customers. These grants not only support operational savings but also promote long-term sustainability and resilience in an increasingly eco-aware marketplace.

Several clean energy grants are available for small businesses to help with eco-friendly upgrades. But finding the most relevant opportunities and making sense of them can take a lot of time and resources. Now, the federal government is launching a new initiative to help businesses more easily access these funding options.

Small Business News June 7, 2024

In the roundup this week ChatGPT users were left without their AI companion for several hours. As users start depending fully on this technology, you now have to start considering for multiple options if your preferred solution goes down. For that and more here is the rest of the news roundup.

Many ChatGPT users are frustrated Tuesday morning by what appears to be a major outage. According to an OpenAI status page, issues with ChatGPT have been happening for the last two days. But outages seem to be more widespread on Tuesday morning. You can check the status here. As of 11:30 a.m. (Eastern US), we were unable to access ChatGPT.

Zoho announced today the enhancement of its security solutions designed to bolster data protection and privacy for organizations worldwide. The updated stack, which includes Ulaa, Zoho Directory, Zoho OneAuth, and Zoho Vault, integrates powerful tools to safeguard against the rising frequency and cost of security breaches.

Zoho unveiled substantial upgrades to its suite of collaboration tools today, following a notable 78% year-over-year growth in user migration from leading competitors. These enhancements are designed to enhance flexibility and efficiency in today’s era of asynchronous work.

Zoho announced this morning significant upgrades to Catalyst by Zoho, its development platform, and introduced Zoho Apptics, a new application analytics tool aimed at professional developers. This announcement was made at its annual Zoholics conference in Austin, Texas.

Zoho just introduced Zoho CRM for Everyone, an enhancement aimed at democratizing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools across all teams within a company. The announcement came at its annual Zoholics conference in Austin, Texas.

The first-ever Recommerce Day from eBay took place on May 21, celebrating the release of its 2024 Recommerce Report. The report, now in its fourth year, offers insights into the motivations of eBay buyers and sellers around pre-loved shopping. This year, eBay expands its focus to include global consumer trends and sentiment, surveying over 28,000 people worldwide.

At the 4th annual TikTok World product summit, TikTok announced new business solutions for brands. These solutions include Creative AI tools, performance automation, and enhancements to branding placements. The focus is on helping brands engage with their audience in creative ways. TikTok’s new ad solutions offer small business owners innovative tools to engage with their audience.

Cisco and AT&T have announced a digital buying experience for Cisco’s latest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) devices, the Cisco Meraki MG52 and MG52E Cellular Gateways. This new approach will simplify and accelerate the deployment of 5G FWA for businesses.

Nissan has issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for 83,920 vehicles from model years 2002-2006. These vehicles are equipped with recalled Takata airbags that have not yet been repaired. If you own one of these vehicles, do not drive it until the defective airbag is replaced. Nissan’s “Do Not Drive” warning highlights the critical need for immediate action.

On May 23, 2024, Tamika Chappell, 40, of New Orleans, LA, pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud and theft, including false statements related to the CARES Act, making false statements to the IRS, and theft of government funds. The CARES Act, enacted on March 29, 2020, was designed to provide emergency financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration (SBA), has issued a reminder for private nonprofit organizations in Washington.

The Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have released proposed regulations under the Inflation Reduction Act for owners of qualified clean electricity facilities and energy storage technologies. These regulations outline how these owners can claim relevant tax credits.

The Biden-Harris Administration is taking steps to support the clean energy economy. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has removed its 504 Loan Program cap on lending for clean energy projects. This move is part of a broader effort to advance the nation’s clean energy goals.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced that the next quarterly public meetings for the Interagency Task Force (IATF) on Veterans Small Business Development and the Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs (ACVBA) will take place on June 5 and 6.