Weekly RoundUp – February 27, 2025

The Small Biz Breakdown crew is back this week with more fascinating discussions on some of the hottest topics in small business.

Our panel talks about the latest model release from OpenAI, ChatGPT-4.5, and they’re always open to talking about how AI is taking over more aspects of our lives.

The crew also talks about the death of Skype and how it will (or won’t) impact their lives.

Check out the discussion on these topics and more in this week’s episode of Small Biz Breakdown …

Small Business News Roundup – March 2, 2025

A new study from Zoho Corporation reveals that US businesses are falling behind global counterparts in digital workplace transformation, with security gaps and slow adoption of digital tools hindering progress.

IRS Chief Operating Officer Melanie Krause will assume the role of acting IRS Commissioner following the retirement of Doug O’Donnell, the Internal Revenue Service’s acting Commissioner since January, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced.

eBay has introduced a series of user experience (UX) enhancements designed to help shoppers find local listings and fast-shipping items more efficiently. The updates include improved delivery estimates, new search filters, and clearer retail standards, making it easier for customers to make informed purchasing decisions.

Suzy Levian, founder of Suzy Levian New York, has announced the launch of EmpowerHer, a new initiative designed to provide financial and mentorship support to female entrepreneurs. Timed to coincide with Women’s History Month, the program aims to remove financial barriers and help women grow their businesses through grants, scholarships, and networking opportunities.

Salesforce and Google have announced a significant expansion of their partnership, integrating Google’s Gemini AI models into Agentforce and strengthening ties between Salesforce Service Cloud and Google Customer Engagement Suite. The move aims to enhance AI-powered customer service capabilities, providing businesses with more flexibility in deploying AI agents.

PayPal has announced the launch of PayPal Open, a unified platform designed to streamline payments and financial services for businesses of all sizes. The new platform integrates all of PayPal’s merchant solutions under one system, allowing businesses to access payment processing, financial tools, and AI-driven insights through a single interface.

FedEx has released its 2025 E-Commerce Trends to Watch Report, detailing how shifting consumer expectations are shaping the competitive landscape for digital retailers. The report, produced in collaboration with C Space, underscores the growing importance of convenience, seamless returns, and social media-driven brand engagement as key factors for success.

Newly confirmed U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Kelly Loeffler issued a memo on her first day in office, outlining her priorities to restructure the agency into what she calls an “America First engine for free enterprise.

Small business owners are entering 2025 with heightened confidence despite persistent economic uncertainty, according to Bluevine’s 2024 End-of-Year Business Owner Success Survey (BOSS) Report. The survey of 1,200 small business owners (SBOs) found that 79% expressed confidence in their business outlook, an increase from 73% in mid-2024.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has introduced the Cooper WORK Series Regional Haul All-position (RHA) 2, a commercial truck tire designed to balance fuel efficiency with durability for super-regional and regional fleets.

Gasoline prices across the U.S. remained largely unchanged over the past week, with the national average for a gallon of gas holding at $3.16, according to AAA. The price per kilowatt hour of electricity at public EV charging stations also remained stable at 34 cents.

Meta has introduced a series of updates to Instagram Direct Messages (DMs), adding new features designed to improve communication and engagement. The latest tools include message translation, music stickers, scheduled messages, pinned content, and group chat QR codes, all aimed at making conversations more seamless and interactive.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is urging taxpayers to exercise caution when selecting tax professionals, warning that while most preparers are reputable, some engage in fraud, identity theft, and other scams. The agency emphasizes that taxpayers remain legally responsible for their tax returns, even if prepared by someone else.