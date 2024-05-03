In the News: From Amazon to Public Grants, up to $50,00 is Available

Combining public and private grants can provide a powerful boost to small businesses, enhancing their access to a wider range of resources. Public grants often offer foundational financial support, while private grants can deliver specialized assistance such as technology enhancements, expert consultancy, and growth capital for scaling operations.

Together, these grants allow businesses to leverage governmental backing and private sector innovation, fostering greater stability, efficiency, and expansion opportunities in a competitive market landscape. Whether you apply for a public or private grant make sure to always address the requirements and follow the instructions. Most of all, apply as soon as possible to give yourself the best chance possible.

Spring can be a perfect time to give your small business a boost. And there are many small business grant programs that can help you reach your goals. In fact, several programs are currently accepting applications. Here are a selection of small business grant programs with deadlines this May.

Amazon Business has launched its 2024 Small Business Grants program, announcing more than $250,000 in grants to support small businesses throughout the United States. This initiative is part of Amazon’s commitment to help small business owners during its annual Small Business Month. The grants program is designed to help small businesses grow and succeed.

In this week’s news roundup, small businesses are monitoring the Trump-era tax cut in the hope that it will become permanent. The cut sunsets in 2025 unless Congress votes to extend it. There is also news of the IRS releasing final rules detailing how to transfer certain tax credits in a taxable year. For the rest of the small business news this week, take a look at the rest of the roundup.

Business leaders want a Trump-era tax cut benefitting small businesses to become permanent. The cut sunsets in 2025 unless Congress votes to extend it. However, President Joe Biden vows he will veto such legislation if it ever comes to him for signature.

Calendly has introduced a new browser extension that makes it easier for businesses to manage their meetings directly from the web. This new tool is designed to help users book and adjust meetings without having to switch between different applications, which is a common productivity killer in today’s workplaces.

The Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have released final rules detailing how to transfer certain tax credits in a taxable year.

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) just introduced Wix Proposals, a new feature developed in partnership with Prospero, a top proposal software company. This new tool is designed to make it easier for small businesses to handle financial dealings over the long term, including sending out professional proposals and managing payment schedules.

Marcus Moore is the founder of Moore Crunch, a pretzel business that sells products in several prominent stores and landmarks around Maryland, including Camden Yards, the National Aquarium, Fishpaws, and the Johns Hopkins Hospital. He also has autism.

A recent analysis by Ahrefs, a leading SEO platform, has identified the states where SEO professionals enjoy the highest disposable incomes, with New Mexico topping the list. This study provides valuable insights for small business owners and entrepreneurs looking to optimize their online presence and hire skilled SEO professionals.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has just announced the winners of the first stage of the 2024 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition (GAFC). This competition gave away up to $3 million in prizes to help entrepreneurs from underserved communities in important science and technology fields.

Laith Ghzo, a 37-year-old man from Oak Lawn, Illinois, has pleaded guilty to a years-long fraud conspiracy involving the tampering of odometer readings on hundreds of used cars. Court records show that Ghzo bought cars with high mileage from auto auctions and then had their odometers rolled back to show lower mileage.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced a final rule banning noncompete clauses nationwide, aiming to promote competition, protect workers’ freedom, and foster innovation. This decision is expected to generate more than 8,500 new businesses each year, raise worker wages, lower healthcare costs, and drive innovation.

If you use music in your online content as part of your business, you should look into using AI to create your own tunes without having to worry about licensing and copyright fees. Just when you thought Suno was the coolest thing around, along comes Udio with more features and ease of use.

Block Advisors by H&R Block has launched a new grant program called “Fund Her Future” to support women who own small businesses. This announcement comes as part of the National Small Business Month celebrations, aiming to address the challenges women face in getting the funding and support they need.

Everything that Taylor Swift touches seemingly turns to gold – especially if it’s a product from a small business. Cassey Ho, founder of activewear brand Popflex, recently learned this lesson when Swift was seen wearing the brand’s purple pirouette skort in a YouTube Short. Swift also seemingly included a nod to the skirt in her song “imgonnagetyouback.

Joshua Britton is a biotech entrepreneur with a successful company that’s innovating in the competitive field of cosmetics. But a few years ago, he was a student driving for Uber on the side. Luckily for Britton, according to a report from Entrepreneur, it was this simple side hustle that actually opened the door for the work he does now.

Shopify Capital is changing how entrepreneurs access funding, providing a much-needed capital injection into the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Traditional banking systems have long been a significant obstacle for entrepreneurs, with lengthy and complicated application processes leading to high rejection rates.

With so many grant programs available to small businesses today, it can be difficult to sort out the most relevant information. The list below includes grants that many small businesses may qualify for, along with a few informational sessions designed to help business owners make sense of these opportunities. Read on for a full list.