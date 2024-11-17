In the News: What City Has the Most Forgetful Uber Passengers?

Our Small Business Breakdown crew is back for another week and they’re covering a wide array of topics.

Small Business News Roundup – Nov. 16, 2024

Here are the stories that crossed our news desk in the last week we feel are most important to small business owners right now.

New research from global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half identifies the primary recruitment obstacles small and midsize businesses (SMBs) face as they prepare for the year ahead.

Freshworks has announced the launch of Freddy AI Agent, an autonomous service agent designed to improve both customer and employee experiences.

AI adoption among desk workers in the United States is slowing, according to new data from Slack’s Workforce Index, with U.S. adoption rates increasing only slightly over the past three months, from 32% to 33%. This stagnation comes despite a continued emphasis from business leaders on the importance of leveraging AI to drive productivity and profits.

Adobe has released its latest data from the Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI), revealing that online grocery prices fell 0.1% year-over-year (YoY) in October 2024, marking the first annual decrease in grocery prices since January 2020. On a month-over-month (MoM) basis, grocery prices also declined by 0.1% from September 2024.

Uber has published its eighth annual Lost & Found Index, offering a snapshot of the most common and unique items riders have left behind in Uber vehicles over the past year. From everyday essentials like wallets and phones to unusual items such as live turtles and trays of meat pie, the 2024 index showcases what forgetfulness looks like in rideshares across the country.

Small business optimism increased in October as the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose by 2.2 points to 93.7, marking the 34th consecutive month the index has remained below the 50-year average of 98. However, the NFIB’s Uncertainty Index climbed by seven points to reach a record high of 110.

At Web Summit in Lisbon, Visa announced new initiatives to support digital creators, formally recognizing creators as small businesses. Visa’s financial tools, resources, and products for small businesses are now available to creators worldwide, enabling them to pay and be paid securely and efficiently.

Getty Images today unveiled new enhancements to its generative AI tools, designed to offer businesses a streamlined way to produce high-quality, customized product imagery.

Apple has announced the release of a new feature, Share Item Location, as part of its Find My service, designed to help users locate and recover lost items. Available in the public beta of iOS 18.2, this feature enables users to securely share the location of an AirTag or Find My network accessory with third parties, including airlines.

Fiverr has released its Fall 2024 Business Trends Index, the 10th edition, highlighting how businesses are rethinking both their physical and digital presence. By analyzing millions of inquiries and searches on Fiverr’s marketplace, the report reveals emerging trends in digital services with the largest growth in demand from businesses over the past six months.

Whatnot has introduced a series of new features aimed at enhancing the selling experience for its users. These updates include improvements to the shipping process, cohost follower notifications, and other tools designed to simplify operations for sellers and help them expand their audience.

Banks nationwide recently lowered their prime interest rate after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates recently. Wells Fargo and PNC Bank were among several lenders that announced last week that their prime rates are now 7.75%, down from 8%. This decision followed an announcement by the Federal Reserve on Nov. 7.

Chase for Business has announced the expansion of its Customer Insights tool, a powerful business intelligence platform designed to support small business growth.

The latest BizBuySell Insight Report indicates increasing confidence among small business owners, with many hopeful about the potential impact of the upcoming U.S. Presidential election.