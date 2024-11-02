In the News: Small Businesses Prep for Holiday Shopping Season

This week, the panel of experts on Small Business Breakdown discuss an array of topics important to entrepreneurs everywhere.

Apple today announced the new MacBook Pro, now powered by the M4 family of chips — including the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. The upgraded models, available in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, feature enhanced performance capabilities tailored for professional use, including Thunderbolt 5 ports, an advanced 12MP Center Stage camera, and an optional nano-texture display.

FedEx recently released a new white paper in partnership with Morning Consult, titled Bridging the e-Commerce Divide: Meeting Consumer Demands with Merchant Offerings. The report highlights a crucial trend in online shopping: consumers now prioritize free shipping over fast delivery, a preference that significantly influences cart conversion rates and average order value.

Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by 233,000 jobs in October, while annual pay for job-stayers grew by 4.6% year-over-year, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report.

Slack today introduced Slack Templates, a new feature aimed at helping businesses streamline project kickoffs and enhance team productivity. With one-click templates, Slack users can now initiate projects, programs, and processes across various business functions like marketing, sales, and IT support, reducing the time spent on setup and allowing teams to focus on high-value work.

Apple today announced the release of Apple Intelligence, a new AI-powered personal intelligence system, available through a free software update on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The update, which includes iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.

Shopify has announced Shopify Finance, a comprehensive financial platform integrated directly into the Shopify admin. Designed to support entrepreneurs by simplifying access to essential financial tools, Shopify Finance offers a streamlined approach to managing business finances, eliminating the need for multiple financial vendors.

Amazon recently announced a new benefit for Prime members: savings of $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S. Prime members could save nearly $70 per year on fuel by purchasing at participating locations. In addition to fuel discounts, Amazon has announced plans to expand transportation-related savings further.

Zoho Corporation has announced it will leverage NVIDIA’s AI accelerated computing platform, including NVIDIA NeMo, as part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, to build and deploy large language models (LLMs) tailored for business use.

Everee, a payroll software provider for staffing and gig work, has announced the launch of its new Flex Suite. This comprehensive set of tools is designed to simplify payroll processes for businesses with flexible workforces, such as staffing agencies and gig platforms.

New research from Okta, Inc., a leading independent identity provider, highlights the severe impact of cyberattacks on U.S. small and medium-sized businesses. Okta’s study reveals that while SMBs are increasingly concerned about cyber threats, many still rely on basic security measures that leave them vulnerable to evolving and sophisticated cyber risks.

New research from GoDaddy suggests that the influence of word-of-mouth recommendations is waning among younger consumers, with influencers gaining greater trust from Gen Z shoppers. According to a recent GoDaddy survey of 1,000 U.S.

A Tennessee business owner, Michael Kestner, 72, of Nashville, was convicted by a federal jury on charges of defrauding federal health care programs of approximately $35 million. Over nearly eight years, Kestner directed medically unnecessary injections at his network of pain clinics, Pain MD, targeting opioid-dependent patients.