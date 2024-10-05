In the News: Scammers Using AI to Target Small Business Owners

On this week’s edition of Small Business Breakdown, our panel of experts discuss the impact of scammers using artificial intelligence, especially how it affects small business owners.

A new survey from Nationwide highlighted how scammers are now using AI to bilk small business owners. Our panel talks about the inevitability of this trend and how to avoid getting scammed by this next generation.

New panel member Shashi Bellamkonda talks about a unique reply he uses to combat these scammers.

See what that is and what else our panel thinks in this latest episode of Small Business Breakdown:

And don’t forget to check out all the rest of this week’s headlines in our small business news roundup …

Michigan Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Employee Training Grant Fund

Small businesses in some parts of Michigan have an opportunity for grant funding that’ll help them get training for their employees. Michigan Works! West Central is now accepting applications for its Going PRO Talent Fund, offering local businesses the opportunity to reimburse training costs for employees.

A recent survey from Nationwide has found that one-quarter of small business owners (SBOs) in the U.S. have been targeted by AI-driven scams over the past year. These scams, which often use generative AI for email, voice, or video impersonations of senior-level employees, have left many small businesses vulnerable to fraud.

A recent GoDaddy survey of 1,500 U.S. consumers has shed light on just how much consumers value cost savings over convenience, with 80% of respondents indicating that saving money is more important than ease of shopping.

Iowa City has announced a new grant program, the Targeted Small Business Development Grant Program, designed to support local entrepreneurs and small businesses. This initiative offers up to $5,000 in funding, business coaching, and technical assistance to help business owners overcome growth challenges, according to Corridor Business Journal.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced that it will host the 11th annual National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) from Nov. 11-15, 2024. This weeklong celebration will feature both in-person and virtual events across the country to honor and support veteran-owned small businesses.

As I get closer to retirement, I ask myself this exact question all the time. Can I retire intentionally or should I just wing it? On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked about this with Zachary Larsen, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and founding partner of Intentgen Financial Partners.

Canva has announced an array of new tools, APIs, and the launch of a Premium Apps program at the Canva Extend event. These updates are designed to empower developers and expand the possibilities of building on Canva’s platform.

Constant Contact recently released its latest Small Business Now report, which reveals that 89 percent of small businesses globally have felt the impact of inflation as they prepare for the critical holiday sales season.

Pinterest is unveiling two new features for its popular collage tool: collage remixing and collage sharing. These updates enhance the creative potential for over half a billion Pinterest users worldwide, making it easier to collaborate on and share their collages across various platforms.

TikTok is expanding its creative toolbox for creators with the introduction of Flip Stories, a new feature that allows creators to add a second side to their stories, unlocked with a simple flip.

An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a COVID-19 testing fraud scheme, according to the Department of Justice. Zishan Alvi, 45, of Inverness, Illinois, owned and operated a laboratory in Chicago that conducted COVID-19 testing.

Fiverr recently released its second annual Marketing Executives Report from Fiverr Pro, revealing that marketing leaders in the U.S. continue to express concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their industry.

Meta introduced its latest mixed reality headset, the Meta Quest 3S, offering the same cutting-edge capabilities and performance as the Meta Quest 3, but at a lower price point. Priced at $299.99 USD, the Meta Quest 3S is designed for those new to mixed reality or seeking a budget-friendly upgrade from earlier models like the Quest and Quest 2.

John Deere has issued a recall for approximately 147,900 compact utility tractors in the United States and an additional 16,800 in Canada due to a crash hazard. The recall affects John Deere 1023E, 1025R, and 2025R Compact Utility Tractors.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a new supplemental claim process designed to assist third-party payers (TPPs) and their clients in resolving incorrect claims for the Employee Retention Credit (ERC).

Meta has officially introduced Orion, the company’s first pair of true augmented reality (AR) glasses, previously known under the codename Project Nazare. Meta describes Orion as the most advanced AR glasses ever made, designed to seamlessly blend the physical and digital worlds.