In the News: Should Big Tech Be Doing More to Educate Small Business on Using AI?

In this week’s episode of Small Business Breakdown, our experts talk about whether Big Tech is doing enough to educate small business owners on using artificial intelligence.

AI can give any small business the ability to compete with much larger companies but if they don’t have the knowledge on how to use it to its fullest extent, it’s not the help it can possibly be. So, should Big Tech be providing access to education materials for small businesses to best use AI?

Amazon today announced new enhancements to its direct-to-customer offerings, Buy with Prime and Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), during its Accelerate seller conference. These enhancements are designed to help merchants grow their businesses on their own websites and other sales channels beyond Amazon.com.

A federal jury in San Diego has convicted Leronce Suel, a California restaurant owner, of multiple charges, including wire fraud, conspiracy, and tax crimes, for his role in schemes to defraud COVID-19 relief programs and file false tax returns.

Amazon has announced the return of Prime Big Deal Days, set for October 8-9, offering Prime members exclusive access to millions of early holiday deals. Starting at 12:01 a.m.

Gateway Funnel Pros, a leader in providing alternative payment gateway solutions for entrepreneurs selling high-risk, regulated, or restricted products, has announced the launch of a new e-commerce payment processing program specifically designed for Shopify merchants.

In a recent episode of The Small Business Radio, I talk with Lisa O’Masta, CEO of Learning.com, about the critical intersection of social media, educational technology, and digital literacy. We discuss the pressing need for comprehensive digital literacy education to prepare students for the complexities of the digital world.

Santander Consumer has announced a significant expansion of its small business vehicle financing program, making it available to all automotive dealers on its platform.

Microsoft today announced new updates to its Copilot AI assistant, specifically aimed at helping small businesses streamline operations and innovate. With these latest enhancements, Microsoft is positioning Copilot as a crucial tool for small businesses, helping them manage everything from data analysis to customer engagement more efficiently.

Fiverr has released new research showing that retailers are intensifying their focus on AI, social media, and discounts as they gear up for the 2024 holiday season. The study, conducted in partnership with Censuswide, surveyed over 2,500 consumers and more than 2,500 small-to-medium business (SMB) leaders globally.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced today that individuals and businesses across the entire state of Louisiana affected by Tropical Storm Francine will receive tax relief. Those impacted will have until February 3, 2025, to file federal tax returns and make payments.

Adobe announced a series of updates to Adobe Express, the company’s quick and easy content creation app. The new features are designed to help solopreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) create high-quality, on-brand content for marketing, HR, and sales, all while working seamlessly across teams and business-critical applications.