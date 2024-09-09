In the News: Study Reveals the Best State to Start a Small Business Right Now

Where’s the best state in the US to start a business? A new study from Lendio looks into that and reveals the top 10 states where entrepreneurs would be best starting their new ventures.

That’s just one of the many stories we reported on in the last week. And you can find them all in this week’s small business news roundup.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has released its latest Small and Midsize Business (SMB) Lending Fraud Study, highlighting a significant rise in fraud cases impacting small and medium-sized businesses. According to the report, SMB lending fraud has increased by nearly 14% over the past year, with over 80% of surveyed lenders expecting further increases in the coming months.

Lendio, a leading marketplace for small business loans, has released the results of its latest study ranking the best states in the U.S. for starting a small business in 2024. Florida emerged as the top state for entrepreneurs, followed closely by Texas and North Carolina.

Zoom, in collaboration with Reworked INSIGHTS, has released the findings of a new survey titled “Navigating the Future of Work: Global Perspectives on Hybrid Models and Technology.” The study highlights the growing preference for hybrid work environments, with 83% of employees reporting higher productivity in hybrid or remote settings compared to traditional in-office setups.

Printful has announced a strategic partnership with Brikl, a provider of scalable on-demand online stores. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the promotional products industry by offering businesses in the United States and around the world unprecedented access to Printful’s extensive product catalog and Brikl’s innovative technology platform.

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY), a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, today announced a collaboration with Moov, a modern digital payments processor, to enhance digital payment services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) through community and regional financial institutions.

Etsy has announced updates to its search and discovery features, aimed at improving the shopping experience for buyers and increasing visibility for sellers. With over 100 million items available on the platform, Etsy continues to refine how it connects buyers with high-quality, relevant products while ensuring a delightful and reliable shopping experience.

GoDaddy has announced the launch of its new Digital Marketing tools, designed to help entrepreneurs overcome common marketing challenges and maximize brand awareness.

Zoom has announced the launch of its new single-use webinar offering, now capable of hosting up to 1 million attendees. In addition to its existing monthly and annual subscription options, Zoom is expanding its services to include single-use webinars with capacities ranging from 10,000 to 1 million attendees.

IKEA U.S. has announced a new collaboration with Slope Tech Inc., a leader in digitizing the Business-to-Business (B2B) economy, to offer enhanced financial solutions for its IKEA for Business customers. This partnership is part of IKEA’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and support to small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S.

Roy L. Layne, an Arizona resident, pleaded guilty yesterday to wire fraud and filing a false refund claim with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Layne admitted to fraudulently obtaining over $850,000 from the IRS and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) through various COVID-19 relief programs.