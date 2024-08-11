IN THE NEWS: A Possible Relaunch of the DeLorean Brand?

Another busy week for small business owners in America is in the books. So, let’s take a look back at what you may have missed.

In the news this week, we learned about how a member of the DeLorean family is looking to relaunch the iconic vehicle brand.

Plus, there were some interesting partnerships formed between companies that should provide benefits for small business owners, like Canva acquiring a popular AI platform and a popular POS company joining forces with a food distributor to help the customer experience.

Learn about these developments and more in this week’s Small Business News Roundup:

The SBA recently announced a new initiative called MySBA Certifications, designed to streamline the process for small business owners to apply for and manage federal contracting certifications. This new digital platform, set to launch in September, is part of the SBA’s multi-year effort to modernize its customer experience.

This week on The Small Business Radio Show, I talked family business with Kat DeLorean. Her father John created the iconic DeLorean sports car, best known as the time machine from ‘Back to the Future.’ Her mom, model Christine Ferrare wanted her to get into modeling but she quit to give her child what she never had—a chance to grow up not famous.

Canva has announced its acquisition of the generative AI platform Leonardo.Ai, marking a significant step towards advancing its mission of empowering everyone to design. This acquisition is part of Canva’s strategy to scale its visual AI technology and continue innovating in the field of design.

Square has announced a new collaboration with US Foods, a leading foodservice distributor in the United States. This partnership aims to provide restaurants with advanced technology solutions to streamline their operations and drive growth.

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) has announced the debut of Zoom Docs, an AI-first collaborative documentation solution, now available on Zoom Workplace. Zoom Docs, powered by the Zoom AI Companion, aims to optimize productivity and streamline collaboration across teams by transforming content from Zoom Meetings into actionable documents.

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has announced the availability of Fastlane by PayPal for U.S. businesses of all sizes. This new feature aims to enhance the guest checkout experience, making it quicker and simpler, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Fastlane leverages PayPal’s extensive payment expertise to allow users to complete their purchases in as little as one click.

A new survey by Square reveals that one in three consumers are in an ‘open relationship’ with their hair stylist or barber, indicating they are not exclusively loyal to a single provider. The survey sheds light on the factors that influence client loyalty in the beauty and personal care industry.

Salesforce’s recent analysis reveals that businesses are keen to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, yet significant concerns about trusted data, ethics, and organizational policies threaten to impede progress.

Snapchat’s subscription service, Snapchat+, has surpassed 11 million subscribers, according to an announcement made today. Launched in 2022 with just six features, Snapchat+ quickly grew, reaching 1 million members within weeks. Now, it offers over 40 exclusive features, including Chat Wallpapers, Custom App Icons, and AI Bitmoji Pets.

Meta has announced the rollout of AI Studio, a new platform that allows users to create, share, and discover AI characters without the need for technical skills. AI Studio, built with Llama 3.1, offers users the opportunity to design AI characters that can entertain, provide advice, generate memes, and much more.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has released a new Business Resilience Guide designed to help small business owners prepare for and recover from disasters. This comprehensive resource, divided into six sections, includes best practices and template forms to aid entrepreneurs in mitigating disasters and building back stronger.

A federal grand jury in Birmingham, Alabama, has indicted Gary Forrest Edwards, a Shelby County chiropractor, on charges of tax evasion, filing false tax returns, and obstructing the IRS. Edwards, who owns Hoover Health & Wellness Center, is accused of failing to pay $2.4 million in self-reported taxes and attempting to thwart IRS collection efforts.