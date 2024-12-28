In the News: A Time for Reflection and Looking Ahead

We’re nearing the end of 2024 and with the holiday shopping season behind small business owners, many are looking ahead to the new year in 2025. It’s always a good time to set goals for the year ahead, gather yourself after another busy year in business.

But for the last time this year, it’s time for us to look back at the news headlines that are important for small business owners like you.

Making news this week is much of what we’re talking about here … looking back and looking ahead.

Check out all the headlines from this past week and get ready to start the new year on the right foot in 2025.

Small Business News Roundup – Dec. 28, 2024

Here are the headlines important for small business owners in the past week.

In a significant victory for small businesses, the National Small Business Association (NSBA) has successfully advocated for a one-year delay in the implementation of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and its Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting requirements.

Pantone has unveiled PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse as its Color of the Year for 2025, a rich and warming brown that evokes comfort and indulgence. The announcement was made today at a world-first event on the lastminute.com London Eye, which was illuminated in the color to mark the occasion.

Zelle has strongly criticized a lawsuit filed by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), arguing that the legal action will harm consumers, small businesses, and community banks.

Federal prosecutors have charged two California men in the largest nonfungible token (NFT) fraud scheme prosecuted to date, alleging they defrauded investors of more than $22 million through a series of digital asset “rug pulls.

Gas prices across the United States have risen slightly after weeks of steady decline, with the national average for a gallon of gas now at $3.04, an increase of two cents since last week. According to AAA, the rise comes amid a forecasted record 119 million holiday travelers, 107 million of whom are expected to travel by car.

Wix Studio has partnered with Pantone, the global leader in professional color standards, to launch the first-ever web design asset collection featuring the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse.

Adobe and Box have announced a partnership that integrates Adobe Express, powered by Firefly AI, directly into Box’s Intelligent Content Management platform. The collaboration aims to simplify how businesses create, edit, and manage digital media within Box’s secure environment.

When the average person – and average small business owner – thinks of AI, they probably immediately think of ChatGPT. That makes sense. It’s the one that definitely gets the most attention. But our Small Biz Breakdown crew this week wants to make sure small business owners and entrepreneurs of all kinds out there are aware of an AI world outside of ChatGPT.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has unveiled the 2025 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition (GAFC), offering up to $9 million in awards to support entrepreneur support organizations (ESOs) that drive innovation among startups and entrepreneurs in underserved communities.