In the News: Is Politics Making Small Business Owners Pessimistic?

Zoho Corporation has launched an upgraded version of Zoho Analytics, its self-service business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform. This release includes over 100 enhancements, among them new AI and machine learning (ML) features designed to enable diagnostic insights, predictive analysis, and automated report and dashboard generation.

Rudy’s Performance Parts Inc., an automotive parts manufacturer and seller based in North Carolina, along with its owner, Aaron Rudolf, have agreed to pay $10 million in fines and penalties for manufacturing, selling, and installing emissions defeat devices. These devices were used to disable or remove emissions controls in motor vehicles, violating the Clean Air Act.

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10, boasting its thinnest design yet, with the biggest and most advanced display ever on an Apple Watch.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced tax relief for individuals and businesses in Connecticut and New York affected by severe storms and flooding that began on August 18, 2024.

Apple today announced the rollout of Apple Intelligence, a new personal intelligence system that combines generative models with personal context to deliver useful and relevant insights. Starting in October, Apple Intelligence will become available on iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, bringing powerful new features to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, featuring larger display sizes, innovative camera features, and a new A18 Pro chip designed to power Apple Intelligence. These new models are built with enhanced capabilities for photography, immersive gaming, and extended battery life, marking a significant leap forward for the Pro lineup.

According to the latest NFIB Jobs Report, small business job openings remained high in August, with 40% of business owners reporting positions they could not fill, up two points from July. Labor quality concerns also grew, with 21% of owners citing it as their top issue, the highest level reported since January 2024.

AI will fundamentally change the landscape of various industries. Still, many small business owners are slow to adapt and are ignoring this new technology. My guest on The Small Business Radio Show, KP Reddy who is the author of “Creating the Intangible Enterprise”, an AI expert, founder and CEO of Shadow Ventures.

Salesforce has unveiled two new AI models—xGen-Sales and xLAM—designed to enhance its Agentforce platform, which integrates human and autonomous AI agents for improved business efficiency. xGen-Sales is a proprietary AI model fine-tuned for sales-related tasks, such as generating customer insights, summarizing calls, and managing pipelines.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that the deadline for submitting the third quarter estimated tax payment is approaching on September 16, 2024. This applies to individuals such as gig workers, retirees, sole proprietors, and S corporation shareholders who expect to owe $1,000 or more in taxes for the year.

