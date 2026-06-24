Small Business Optimism Dips as Job Openings Hit Six-Year Low

The latest NFIB Small Business Optimism Index reveals a troubling trend for small business owners, as optimism dipped to 95.3 in May, continuing to fall short of the historical average of 98.0. This decline signals growing uncertainty within the small business landscape, a factor increasingly concerning for entrepreneurs trying to navigate a complex economic environment.

The Uncertainty Index also climbed to 91, up 3 points from April and significantly above its long-term average of 68. This spike suggests that small businesses are grappling with unpredictable economic factors, causing hesitation in decision-making and planning.

“AI investment spending has contributed to some excitement in the economy,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Despite the enthusiasm around AI, the overall picture is divided. More small business owners are struggling with significant and unpredictable hikes in fuel prices, which are more challenging for small businesses to pass on to their customers compared to their larger corporate competitors.”

Key findings from the report reveal several pressing challenges facing small business owners today:

Flat Employment Trends: The Employment Index barely budged, registering at 100.3 in May, just slightly below April’s 100.4. This stagnation is a concern, especially as it marks three consecutive months of decline. Job Openings: While 29% of small business owners reported unfilled job openings, this figure improved slightly from April, indicating some relief. This level, however, is the lowest seen since May 2020, and it highlights ongoing difficulties many businesses face in attracting and retaining suitable talent. Hiring Plans: A net 9% of owners intend to create new jobs in the next three months, a drop from the previous month. This decrease signals reluctance to expand workforce capabilities under current economic conditions. Labor Quality and Costs: Labor quality was cited as the major problem by 13% of business owners, but labor costs surged to 14%, the highest recorded in the survey’s history. This shift could lead to tighter budgets as businesses adapt to rising operational expenses. Capital Investment Plans: Only 16% of small business owners plan to make capital outlays in the coming months, the lowest since March 2009. This hesitance may stifle growth and innovation in a sector that thrives on reinvestment. Supply Chain Issues: The survey showed an increase in reports of supply chain disruptions, with 70% of small business owners affected to varying degrees. This uptick in challenges may complicate inventory management and customer satisfaction efforts. Inflation and Price Increases: Both actual and planned price increases rose sharply, with 36% of owners raising average selling prices—a significant increase from previous months. Eighteen percent ranked inflation as their top business concern, further straining cash flows and profit margins.

For small business owners, these findings paint a challenging picture. Whether grappling with rising costs or labor shortages, the economic landscape is increasingly fraught with obstacles.

Business owners may wish to focus on several strategies moving forward. Tightening budgets, optimizing operational efficiencies, and actively seeking ways to leverage technology—such as investing in AI—could offer some respite amid rising costs. Engaging with local networks for talent resources may also help mitigate labor shortages.

While the NFIB survey paints a cautious outlook, it is crucial for small business owners to remain proactive in strategy planning. Balancing optimism with realistic assessments of their operating environment will be vital for navigating the months ahead.

For a deeper dive into the NFIB findings, you can access the complete report here.