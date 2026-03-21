Small Business Optimism Dips Slightly, But Confidence Remains Steady

Small business owners are experiencing a nuanced economic landscape as new data from the NFIB reveals mixed signals of optimism and concern. According to the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, the index dipped slightly by 0.5 points in February to 98.8, yet this figure remains marginally above the 52-year average of 98. While optimism has waned a bit, confidence is on the rise, hinting at a cautious but hopeful outlook for the coming months.

“Although optimism declined slightly, small businesses report feeling more certain in February as they look toward the coming months,” stated NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. Several key metrics suggest that while challenges persist, many small business owners are navigating them effectively, leading to increased sales and profits.

Among the most significant findings, the employment landscape appears to be tightening. The Employment Index rose nearly a point to 103.5, indicating a robust labor market dynamic. This increase primarily stemmed from compensation-related factors rather than merely raising headcounts. Furthermore, 15% of small business owners identified labor quality as their main concern, a notable reduction from previous months, and the lowest level since April 2020.

Sales figures have also shown improvement, with a net 1% of business owners reporting higher nominal sales in recent months. This marks a substantial increase of 7 points from January, bringing sales performance closer to historical averages. Despite a decline in expectations regarding future sales, the change in sentiment appears to be moderating, with specific challenges from large competitors weighing on Main Street businesses.

Interestingly, 59% of owners acknowledged that supply chain disruptions had some impact on their operations, a slight decrease from January. On the profitability front, reports of positive profit trends rose, although a net negative 14% remains indicative of ongoing pressures impacting overall earnings.

Competing with larger businesses has become a pressing issue for 8% of small business owners, marking a 2-point rise from January. This points to a challenging competitive landscape, forcing small firms to innovate and differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

The labor market remains a critical focus, with 33% of small business owners reporting unfilled job openings in February, a slight increase from the previous month. This further emphasizes the ongoing difficulties many small businesses face in attracting qualified applicants, despite a net 34% of businesses having raised compensation over the past months.

However, inflation remains a concern, with 12% of owners citing it as their top problem, unchanged from the previous month. This persistent issue underscores the necessity for small business owners to strategize around both pricing and cost management in the coming quarters to maintain their profitability.

Despite these concerns, positive gestures are seen in spending habits. Reports indicate that 54% of small businesses made capital expenditures in the last six months; however, this figure represents a decline from January. Noteworthy is that among those who did invest, 37% focused on new equipment and 15% on facility improvements, reflecting an intent to enhance operational capabilities.

Owners reported a slower rate of selling price increases; a net 24% raised prices—an indication that the market is beginning to stabilize in terms of pricing strategies. The number of owners planning to hike prices decreased to a net 28%, suggesting a cautious approach among small business owners in managing inflationary pressures.

For owners contemplating expansion, 15% see this as an opportune time, yet this reflects a standstill from the previous month. The sentiment regarding the health of their businesses remains relatively stable, with 55% reporting it as good.

In this complex environment, small business owners are encouraged to focus on strategies that enhance resilience while managing competition and inflation. Engaging with resources such as the NFIB’s research and insights can offer valuable support amidst these fluctuating conditions.

As small businesses continue to navigate through economic complexities, staying informed and adaptable will remain crucial. For further insights and to delve into the specific data from the NFIB, you can access the original press release here: NFIB Press Release.