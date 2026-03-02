Small Business Optimism Grows Except in Construction, NFIB Survey Shows

Small business owners face an ever-changing landscape, but a recent survey from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) reveals a glimmer of hope as optimism rises in several key industries. According to the NFIB Research Center’s latest quarterly Small Business Economic Trends survey, optimism grew significantly across various sectors, with the overall Optimism Index landing at 99.3 in January—showing improvements in all industries except for construction.

“Small business optimism rose in all reported industries except for construction,” said Holly Wade, Executive Director of NFIB’s Research Center. “While overall optimism has gone up, more owners are reporting supply chain disruptions.”

Key figures from the survey reveal that 68% of small business owners now rate their business’s overall health as good or excellent—an increase of 5 points since October. Despite this upswing, a noteworthy 62% reported experiencing supply chain disruptions, which could impact their operations moving forward.

Small business owners in the manufacturing sector emerged as the most optimistic, with an Optimism Index reading of 103.8—4.5 points above the overall index. This increase reflects improved expectations for real sales and inventory, suggesting a potentially lucrative avenue for small manufacturers. “The net percent of small businesses in the manufacturing industry expecting real sales to increase rose 18 points from October to a net 24%,” the report noted.

For the construction sector, however, the news is mixed. The Optimism Index dipped 2.5 points to 103, largely due to shrinking hiring plans and unfilled job openings. While construction businesses still maintain optimism above historical averages, recent trends raise concerns about the industry’s labor pool. “Thirty percent of small businesses in the construction industry reported labor quality as their single most important problem,” Wade pointed out.

Retailers and service providers face their own unique challenges. The retail sector remained the least optimistic of all industries, with an Optimism Index of 95.2—a figure slightly below the general small business average. Despite a notable rise in sales expectations, declines in capital expenditure plans temper overall optimism.

Conversely, service industry optimism saw a surge, with the Optimism Index increasing by 3.7 points to match the overall index. “Expectations for better business conditions in the services industry rose 6 points from October to a net 24%,” reported the survey.

While there are promising trends, small business owners should remain vigilant. The rise in supply chain disruptions, reported by 62% of respondents, holds particular weight. Each industry experiences this challenge differently, with 80% of wholesale businesses facing disruptions compared to just 32% in professional services. The variance highlights the need for targeted supply chain strategies tailored to specific sector needs.

As businesses navigate these shifting dynamics, they may want to explore alternative suppliers, diversify their supply chains, or invest in inventory management technologies to mitigate risks.

Another potential hurdle is the labor market. Construction firms reported high instances of unfilled job openings—43%, according to the survey. This statistic underscores the ongoing issue of staffing that many industries continue to encounter. Business owners may need to enhance their recruitment strategies, perhaps by offering training programs or competitive compensation packages to attract and retain the right talent.

The full report detailing these findings is available via the NFIB here.

As small business owners digest this data, the highlight is clear: while optimism is on the rise, navigating the challenges of supply chain disruptions and labor shortages will be key to sustaining growth and success in the upcoming quarters.