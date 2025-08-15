Small Business Optimism Index Rises as Owners Seek Expansion Opportunities

Small businesses across the nation are experiencing a surge in optimism, despite lingering uncertainties about the economic landscape. The recent NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.7 points in July, reaching 100.3—slightly above the 52-year historical average of 98. This increase provides a mixed bag of insights for small business owners navigating today’s shifting marketplace.

“Optimism rose slightly in July with owners reporting more positive expectations on business conditions and expansion opportunities,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg, highlighting that many small business owners are starting to see reasons for optimism despite high uncertainty. The latest results signal significant implications for business owners looking for expansion opportunities, as well as highlighting challenges they may face.

The report identified key factors contributing to this rise in optimism. Notably, business conditions are looking up for many owners, with 13% rating the overall health of their business as excellent—up five points from the previous month. Whereas 52% reported it as good—an increase of three points. However, 31% rated their business health as fair, and 4% as poor.

Many small business owners seem inclined to expand. Sixteen percent of respondents believe it’s a good time to expand, up five points from June. This reflects growing confidence in market conditions. However, the uncertainty index simultaneously rose by eight points, emphasizing the current landscape of unpredictability. Thus, while conditions seem favorable for growth, business owners may need to prepare for potential hurdles along the way.

Labor quality continues to be the paramount issue, with 21% of owners citing it as their most pressing problem, a significant rise from the previous month. As the job market tightens, business owners face challenges in filling positions, despite a seasonally adjusted 33% reporting unfilled job openings. While this figure has dipped from last month, it remains high, indicating that hiring remains a perplexing challenge.

A net 14% of owners plan to create new jobs in the coming quarter, suggesting that small businesses are still committed to growth. However, the struggle to find qualified applicants persists, with 84% of those in the hiring process reporting a lack of available talent. This highlights the importance of navigating the labor market effectively.

Financial factors also played a role in the NFIB survey. Although job openings appear to be decreasing, concerns about labor costs have somewhat abated, dropping to 9% as the top issue. Yet, inflation continues to be a concern for 11% of small business owners, as they face rising costs and pressures to adjust pricing strategies. The report indicates a net 28% plan to increase prices, which, while lower than the previous month, still reflects the ongoing inflationary pressures many are battling.

Despite these challenges, there’s been an increase in capital outlays. A net 22% of small business owners plan to invest in long-term resources over the next six months, although this remains below the historical average of 29%. Of those making recent expenditures, 38% focused on new equipment, while others invested in facilities and vehicles. This investment trend suggests that many are preparing for future growth, despite the uncertainty.

On the financing front, small business owners reported a slight uptick in difficulty with loans, with 4% citing financing and interest rates as their top problem. This represents a shift from previous months, highlighting the need for business owners to adapt their financial strategies.

While there’s good news in terms of optimism and potential for expansion, it’s crucial for small business owners to remain cognizant of the challenges that persist—most notably workforce quality and inflation pressures. As Dunkelberg noted, the next six months could provide greater clarity, especially as small business owners observe the implications of Congress making the 20% Small Business Deduction permanent and the finalization of trade policies.

Overall, the NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index reflects a cautious optimism among owners, underscoring the importance of proactive planning as small businesses navigate these complex economic waters. For more detailed insights and data, the full report is available at NFIB News.