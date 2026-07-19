Small Business Optimism Rises as Job Openings Rebound in June

Small business owners are experiencing a breath of fresh air as optimism begins to rise, despite ongoing challenges in the economic landscape. According to the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, released on July 14, 2026, the index climbed 2.1 points in June, reaching 97.4, nearly aligning with its 52-year average of 98.0. This uptick signals a renewed hope as expectations for improved business conditions and sales predictions have significantly improved.

Bill Dunkelberg, Chief Economist at NFIB, stated, “Current economic conditions present small business owners with both encouraging developments and ongoing challenges.” He emphasizes that while lower fuel prices offer relief and suggest potential growth in the near future, high interest rates and modest economic growth continue to create caution among owners, especially regarding hiring and capital investments.

A notable finding from the report indicates that 32% of small business owners are grappling with job openings that remain unfilled—a 3-point increase from May. This surge is often viewed as a correction from a previous decline, reflecting a growing demand for labor. Notably, 11% of owners also plan to increase their workforce in the next three months, which is an encouraging sign for the labor market.

Inflation remains the primary concern for businesses, with 21% of owners citing it as their most significant challenge. This marks the highest level since October 2024 and underscores the ongoing financial struggles small business owners face in a volatile economic environment. The report highlights that 38% of owners raised their selling prices last month, marking the fourth consecutive month of increases and the highest level since January 2023.

On a more optimistic note, the percentage of owners planning to raise prices in the upcoming months has declined, suggesting a potential cooling trend in inflation. A net 32% of owners anticipate raising prices in the next three months, down 2 points from May. This decline could offer some relief to consumers and small businesses alike.

Looking ahead, 13% of owners expect better business conditions in the next six months—a 10-point rise from the previous month. Additionally, 9% anticipate higher real sales volumes over the next quarter, an 8-point increase that signals confidence in consumer purchasing power.

Capital expenditure is also on the rise: 20% of small business owners plan to invest in equipment and other outlays in the coming months, up 4 points from May. This uptick represents the highest level of intended capital spending so far this year and could signal a willingness to invest in growth despite economic uncertainties.

Yet, even with these signs of recovery, small business owners must tread carefully. The average interest rate for short-maturity loans remains relatively high at 7.4%, though it has decreased from previous months. However, the share of owners borrowing regularly has declined to 22%, far below the historical average of 34%. This suggests that many are hesitant to take on new debt, opting for cautious financial strategies.

Overall, small business owners are facing a challenging yet potentially rewarding landscape. The rising optimism reflected in increased hiring plans and sales expectations paints a promising picture, even if inflation and high interest rates continue to loom. As Dunkelberg points out, navigating these conditions with caution will be essential for long-term success.

For a deeper dive into the NFIB’s findings, you can view the full report here.