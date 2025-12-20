Small Business Optimism Sees Slight Uptick, Concerns Persist Over Labor

Small business optimism is on the rise, according to the latest data from the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, which increased by 0.8 points in November, reaching a score of 99.0. This number remains above the 52-year average of 98, sparking interest among small business owners who constantly navigate a challenging economic landscape. While the uptick in optimism provides a glimmer of hope, many challenges remain.

A significant driver of this optimism is the growing expectation among small business owners that real sales will increase. The net percentage of owners anticipating higher sales volumes rose by 9 points, marking a net 15%—the most notable contributor to the Optimism Index’s rise. Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB Chief Economist, noted, “Although optimism increased, small business owners are still frustrated by the lack of qualified workers. Despite this, more firms still plan to create new jobs in the near future.”

Key findings paint a nuanced picture of the current small business environment:

Sales Expectations : The optimism surrounding sales aligns with a notable climb in average selling prices, which surged to a net 34%. This marks the highest reading since March 2023 and illustrates small businesses’ willingness to adjust pricing amid continued inflation pressures.

: The optimism surrounding sales aligns with a notable climb in average selling prices, which surged to a net 34%. This marks the highest reading since March 2023 and illustrates small businesses’ willingness to adjust pricing amid continued inflation pressures. Labor Quality Concerns : Labor quality remains a critical issue, with 21% of owners citing it as their most important problem, although this figure dropped by 6 points since October. The tight labor market continues to create hurdles for many smaller firms.

: Labor quality remains a critical issue, with 21% of owners citing it as their most important problem, although this figure dropped by 6 points since October. The tight labor market continues to create hurdles for many smaller firms. Financing Costs : Small business owners experienced a slight decrease in average short-term loan rates, now at 7.9%, the lowest level observed since May 2023. This easing may offer relief to businesses seeking capital, although overall borrowing remains historically low, with 23% of owners reporting regular borrowing.

: Small business owners experienced a slight decrease in average short-term loan rates, now at 7.9%, the lowest level observed since May 2023. This easing may offer relief to businesses seeking capital, although overall borrowing remains historically low, with 23% of owners reporting regular borrowing. Supply Chain Struggles: About 64% of small businesses reported facing supply chain disruptions, an increase of 4 points from the previous month. This spike adds pressure on daily operations, affecting inventory management and sales forecasting.

Increasing optimism about sales doesn’t mean challenges are evaporating. As many as 33% of small business owners reported job openings they could not fill, a situation that worsened by 1 point from October. Among those hiring, 89% encountered few or no qualified applicants, emphasizing a persistent labor shortage.

Despite these obstacles, plans to expand remain a part of small business strategies. A seasonally adjusted 19% of owners plan to create new jobs in the next three months, the highest intention recorded this year. However, with expectations for better overall business conditions dropping by 5 points since October, the long-term outlook remains uncertain, especially considering a 32-point decline since January.

Small business owners might consider several practical applications based on this data. Recognizing the challenges with labor quality and supply chains can lead to strategic decisions about investment in training, operational efficiency, and logistics planning. Moreover, understanding broader economic trends can assist owners in adjusting pricing models to balance profitability and customer demand.

There are notable hurdles to keep in mind. The continued rise in inflation is pressing; 15% of owners identified it as their prime concern, second only to labor quality. Rising costs and the tight labor market could squeeze profit margins, necessitating creative approaches to mitigate these issues, such as exploring automation or revisiting pricing strategies.

For those interested in delving deeper into these trends, NFIB’s “Small Business by the Numbers” podcast offers additional insights. Co-hosts Holly Wade and Peter Hansen discuss the economic data affecting small businesses across the nation, providing a valuable resource for owner operators keen on understanding the market’s shifts.

The data presented in the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index serves as both a roadmap and a warning for small business owners. While there are indicators of growth, the continuing challenges highlight the complex environment that small businesses operate within. Addressing these issues through informed strategies may empower owners to navigate the changing landscape more effectively. More details on the survey findings can be found in the full report here.