Small Business Optimism Sinks Below Historical Average Amid Rising Costs

Small business owners are feeling the pinch, as the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index dropped 3.0 points in March to 95.8, putting it below the historical average of 98.0. This decline is significant, especially since the last time the index slipped beneath this benchmark was in April 2025. The recent data also revealed a troubling increase in uncertainty—rising 4 points to 92, well above its historical average of 68.

“The 20% Small Business Deduction and other supportive small business tax provisions in the Working Families Tax Cut Act have had many positives for small business owners,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “However, the dramatic spike in oil prices has spooked consumers and owners alike. Small business owners are having to absorb those higher input costs and pass them along to their customers.”

Several key findings paint a concerning picture for small business owners. The frequency of positive profit trends plummeted by 11 points from February, landing at a net negative 25%, significantly contributing to the index’s decline. Likewise, expectations for better business conditions fell 7 points to a net 11%, marking the third consecutive monthly decrease and hitting the lowest point since October 2024.

In March, the Employment Index slightly decreased from 103.5 to 101.6, indicating a notable shift in labor market conditions, despite remaining above both the 2025 average of 101.2 and the historical average of 100. Meanwhile, both planned and actual labor compensation saw decreases, with a net 33% reporting wage increases—down 1 point from February. Furthermore, only a net 18% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, the lowest level since July 2025.

Investment in capital appears to be waning, with only 16% of small business owners planning to make capital outlays in the next six months, down 2 points from February—the lowest rate since November 2009. A concerning 5% reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, marking a 6-point decline from February and indicating a break in a string of four months of improvement.

Inventory management also shows signs of stress, as the net percent of owners planning inventory investments fell to a net negative 5%, the lowest level since May 2024. Compounding these issues, 62% of small business owners reported supply chain disruptions, up 3 points from February, with varying degrees of impact reported.

On the pricing front, March’s data reflected actual price increases, which picked up following three months of declines. The net percent of owners raising average selling prices rose 1 point to 25%, well above the historical average. However, planned price increases fell 4 points to 24%, indicating cautiousness among owners.

Looking at the overall health of their businesses, only 13% rated it as excellent (up 1 point), whereas 51% considered it good (down 4 points). This presents a mixed outlook on stability within the small business landscape.

Dunkelberg emphasized the need for vigilance: “While the tax provisions provide some relief, external factors like rising oil prices and supply chain disruptions pose significant challenges.”

As small business owners navigate these turbulent waters, they may want to closely monitor their operational costs, assess their pricing strategies in light of increased input prices, and consider proactive measures to manage wage policies and capital investment decisions.

With the current environment exhibiting increased uncertainty, staying informed and agile can make a significant difference in maintaining stability and fostering growth. For further details, visit the original release at NFIB.