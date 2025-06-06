42% of Small Business Owners Are “Very” Happy Despite Economic Uncertainty

A new survey from VistaPrint, released during National Small Business Week, shows that 42% of U.S. small business owners (SBOs) are currently “very” happy, with another 39% reporting they are “somewhat” happy—demonstrating high levels of optimism and resilience despite ongoing economic uncertainty.

According to the survey, just 10% of respondents described themselves as “somewhat” or “very” unhappy in their current roles. VistaPrint, a print and design partner to small businesses, conducted the study to better understand the drivers of small business happiness across the United States.

“Small business owners are inherently positive people and they find fulfillment by charting their own course,” said Emily Whittaker, Executive Vice President, North America and Global Marketing at VistaPrint. “This research recognizes the vitality of America’s entrepreneurial spirit and the pride millions of small business owners take in shaping their own future.”

Earlier VistaPrint research revealed that over half (53%) of SBOs are “much” or “somewhat” happier now than when they first opened their businesses. That same share—53%—said they’re “much” happier now compared to working for someone else.

The findings also indicate that internal factors, such as personal fulfillment and day-to-day activities, have a stronger influence on SBO happiness than external economic or market conditions. Among SBOs who reported greater happiness since launching their business, 32% credited internal factors like independence and passion. Only 8% cited external factors as the primary reason.

When asked what they enjoy most about running a business, respondents ranked “freedom to set my own schedule” (42%), “doing something I love” (41%), and “interacting with people/customers/society” (30%) as their top reasons. Notably, only 28% said certainty or control over income significantly contributed to their happiness.

The report also highlighted demographic and business trends:

Larger businesses, happier owners: SBOs with 51–100 employees were more likely to report being “very” happy (68%) compared to 57% of those with 11–50 employees and 36% of those with 1–10 employees.

Years in business matters: Those in operation for 6–10 years were the most content, with 60% saying they were “very” happy.

Gen Z optimism: Among Gen Z SBOs, 54% reported being “very” happy, slightly ahead of other age groups. Continued learning was especially valued by this demographic.

The survey also found that small business owners place high importance on upskilling. Nearly three in four respondents (73%) said “continued learning” is among the most enjoyable parts of entrepreneurship, with innovation and marketing ranked as key areas of interest.

As artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent, SBOs still favor a human approach when it comes to marketing. Respondents preferred a human touch over AI for strategy planning (48% vs. 28%) and campaign execution (43% vs. 30%).

“Determination is synonymous with entrepreneurship,” Whittaker added. “While every small business owner’s pathway to happiness is different, it’s evident that by focusing on what they can control and seeking out learning opportunities, SBOs have what it takes to persevere even in the midst of macroeconomic uncertainty.”