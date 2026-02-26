Small Business Owners Struggle with Rising Energy Costs, New Survey Finds

A recent report from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) underscores a pressing concern for small business owners: rising energy costs and their impact on operations. The NFIB’s newly released Small Business Energy Survey reveals that energy expenditures significantly affect nearly every aspect of running a business, from hiring practices to overall financial stability.

Small businesses are particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in energy costs, with about 80% of owners reporting that these costs have a significant impact on their operations. Holly Wade, Executive Director of NFIB’s Research Center, highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, “Small businesses are highly exposed to energy cost increases, have limited flexibility to reduce costs, and experience direct operational and financial impacts as a result. As owners work to absorb the impact of energy costs into their business, it can often limit their ability to hire, retain talent, and grow.”

The survey reveals that the most common method small business owners employ to manage rising costs is by lowering profits—cited by 58% of respondents—or increasing prices for customers, reported by 52%. Only a small fraction, just 8%, reported no increase in costs over the past three years, showcasing the common struggle to remain financially viable in a climate of escalating energy prices.

Key Findings

Among the report’s significant findings are:

Sources of Energy Costs : Heating and cooling overwhelmingly account for the highest energy costs, followed by operating equipment and vehicular expenses.

: Heating and cooling overwhelmingly account for the highest energy costs, followed by operating equipment and vehicular expenses. Limited Management Options : Many respondents find that they lack viable strategies to mitigate energy expenses, leading to stark reductions in profit margins.

: Many respondents find that they lack viable strategies to mitigate energy expenses, leading to stark reductions in profit margins. Energy Efficiency in Transportation: Two-thirds of small business owners consider energy efficiency important when replacing vehicles. However, the actual adoption of electric and hybrid alternatives remains low, indicating a gap between awareness and implementation.

Given the realities of these findings, small business owners may want to explore energy efficiency upgrades, such as low-energy lighting or high-efficiency appliances. In fact, 23% of those who did not experience cost increases reported that upgrading equipment helped manage expenses.

However, navigating these energy concerns isn’t without its challenges. Upgrading to more efficient solutions often requires upfront capital, which may be scarce for some small business owners, particularly those grappling with tighter cash flows.

Insights on Grid Reliability

The stability of electricity supply is another crucial concern, with two-thirds of small business owners experiencing power outages in the past year. The main triggers for these disruptions? Equipment failure rather than environmental factors. This raises questions about the reliability of local utility services and potential investments in backup systems like generators.

Interestingly, the survey also illuminated a negligible perception that local data centers contribute to increased electricity costs, with 42% of owners asserting that their operations are unaffected by such entities.

Recycling and Sustainability Practices

A strong commitment to sustainability is evident, with most small business owners engaging in recycling initiatives—often voluntarily rather than by regulatory demand. Typical materials collected for recycling include paper, cardboard, metal, and glass. This not only reflects a growing commitment to environmental responsibility but may also present opportunities for cost savings.

Practical Considerations Ahead

As the landscape of energy use and costs continues to evolve, small business owners should remain proactive in strategizing around their energy consumption. With energy expenses impacting hiring and growth strategies, the survey serves as a wake-up call to evaluate energy practices proactively.

Investing in efficiency may be an avenue to explore, but sustainable practices will require a robust assessment of cash flow, operational flexibility, and a willingness to adapt business models. The trade-offs involved in these decisions need careful scrutiny to ensure that actions taken lead to meaningful long-term benefits in both costs and sustainability.

Small business owners can access the full findings of the NFIB’s Small Business Energy Survey for a more in-depth understanding and possible strategies for their specific situations through the NFIB website here. As energy costs remain a formidable challenge, staying informed and adaptable will be critical for maintaining operational health and fostering growth in the ever-competitive marketplace.