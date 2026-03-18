If you asked a small business owner five years ago what kept them up at night, they might have said cash flow, finding staff, or maybe a competitor opening up across the street.

Fast forward to 2026. While those worries haven’t vanished, a new set of invisible, digital, and economic threats have joined them. It’s not just about a customer slipping on a wet floor or a storm damaging the roof. Today, the risks are often buried in lines of code, hidden in employment contracts, or eroded silently by economic shifts.

For many small business owners, the challenge isn’t just managing these risks, it’s knowing they exist in the first place. Here’s a look at the emerging threats shaping the small business world in 2026, and practical ways you can protect what you’ve built.

4 Emerging Risks Owners Aren’t Talking About (But Should Be)

Here are four specific areas where exposure gaps are widening for small businesses.

1. The AI Gap: Liability for Algorithmic Errors and Copyright

Whether you’re using generative AI tools to write marketing emails, draft code for a client’s website, or automate customer service responses, you’re relying on an algorithm to represent your business.

But what happens when the AI gets it wrong?

We’re seeing a rise in “AI hallucinations,” where tools state false information as fact. If your business acts on or publishes this information without first checking it, and it leads to a financial loss for a client or damages their reputation, you could be liable for negligence.

Copyright issues are also a growing minefield of risk. If your AI tool inadvertently generates a logo or text that infringes on existing intellectual property, your business is typically on the hook, not the AI provider. Standard general liability policies were not built with algorithmic errors in mind, leaving many business owners exposed to what is essentially a new form of digital malpractice.

2. Inflation-Driven Underinsurance: The Real Cost of Material Increases

This is perhaps the most silent threat on the list. Many business owners set their insurance coverage limits years ago and simply renew them automatically.

However, the cost of nearly everything has skyrocketed. Construction materials, specialized equipment, and inventory all cost significantly more to replace in 2026 than they did in 2023.

If your workshop burns down, or your inventory is stolen, your insurance payout is capped at the limit you chose. If that limit reflects 2023 prices, you might find yourself with a payout that covers only 70% or 80% of the replacement cost. This gap can be the difference between reopening your doors and closing them for good.

A good way to monitor a potential coverage gap is with an annual insurance audit. Increased revenues, additional hires, or new equipment can be signs that you may need to increase or add coverage. At Simply Business, a few minutes with our online quote tool can help you see what coverage you may need. We also have licensed agents who can help you review your options on the phone.

3. The Rise of Small-Scale Cyber Extortion and Phishing

There’s a dangerous misconception that cybercriminals target only massive corporations with deep pockets. In reality, hackers view small businesses as “low-hanging fruit.” They know that while a Fortune 500 company has a dedicated security operations center, a local consultant or agency might just have a standard firewall and a reused password.

In 2026, the threat has evolved from simple data theft to direct extortion. Ransomware attacks are becoming more targeted and less expensive to launch. Criminals lock critical business files such as client lists, financial records, and project data and demand a ransom to release them.

Additionally, social engineering and phishing techniques have become more sophisticated. Scammers are now using deepfake audio technology to impersonate vendors or executives, tricking employees into transferring funds to fraudulent accounts. These attacks are personal, fast, and often devastating to cash-strapped small operations.

4. Contractor Misclassification and the 2026 Legal Landscape

Regulators are cracking down on the distinction between an “independent contractor” and an “employee.” If you’re a small business owner who sometimes uses outside help, you should be aware that governmental agencies, particularly on the state level, are increasingly scrutinizing businesses that rely heavily on freelancers to ensure they aren’t avoiding payroll taxes and benefits.

If you control when, where, and how a contractor works, the federal Department of Labor or the local state equivalent may classify them as an employee, regardless of what your contract states.

The risk here is retroactive. If an audit finds you have misclassified workers, you could be liable for years of back taxes, unpaid overtime, workers’ compensation premiums, and hefty penalties.

How to Conduct a 2026 Risk Audit for Your Business

You don’t need to hire an expensive consultant to get a handle on these risks. You can start by conducting a simple internal audit.

Review Your Tech Stack: List every AI tool and software platform you use. Find out if it’s an open system that pulls data from outside sources or shares your input with other programs. Check the terms of service: Do they indemnify you against copyright claims? If not, proceed with caution.

List every AI tool and software platform you use. Find out if it’s an open system that pulls data from outside sources or shares your input with other programs. Check the terms of service: Do they indemnify you against copyright claims? If not, proceed with caution. Audit Your Workforce: Look at your independent contractors. Do they have other clients? Do they set their own hours? If they look and act like employees, it might be time to formalize that relationship or restructure the engagement. You should also consider consulting with an employment attorney if you have questions.

Look at your independent contractors. Do they have other clients? Do they set their own hours? If they look and act like employees, it might be time to formalize that relationship or restructure the engagement. You should also consider consulting with an employment attorney if you have questions. Check Your Limits: Pull up your current insurance policy. Look at your property and equipment limits. Go online and check the current market price for your essential gear. If there is a discrepancy, call your broker.

Pull up your current insurance policy. Look at your property and equipment limits. Go online and check the current market price for your essential gear. If there is a discrepancy, call your broker. Educate Your Team: Cybersecurity is a human issue, not just a tech issue. Train your staff to spot phishing attempts and verify unusual payment requests, especially those that seem to come from leadership.

For more strategies on managing these shifts, resources like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s guide on risk management can provide a helpful baseline for strategy.

Staying Ahead: How Simply Business Monitors Emerging Threats

Navigating these risks can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re trying to run a business. The good news is that you don’t have to be an expert in cyber law or economic forecasting to stay protected.

At Simply Business, we understand that a graphic designer in Austin faces different risks than a carpenter in Ohio. That’s why we use data and industry insights to understand the specific pressures that small businesses will face in 2026.

We partner with leading insurers who specialize in covering small businesses. They can offer insurance products to address cyber extortion, update property values, and respond to professional liabilities in the digital age.

The world changes fast. Your protection should keep up. By acknowledging these new risks and taking small, proactive steps to address them, you can ensure that your business is ready, no matter what 2026 throws your way.