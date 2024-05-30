small-businesses-breaking-into-the-ev-charging-market

The electric vehicle charging market is largely run by big names like Tesla, Electrify America, and EVgo. But there’s at least one small business breaking into the market early and showing other entrepreneurs what’s possible in this evolving market.

Franklin’s Charging currently has two locations in Little Rock and Hot Springs, Arkansas. The owner, Jeff Franklin, is a former teacher who was an early investor in Tesla, giving him enough money to start the business.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, there are currently about 64,000 public EV charging stations across the U.S. While some big names like Electrify America and SemaConnect do work with independent business owners to set up charging stations, the industry is still dominated by large corporations rather than individual owners.

That is likely due, at least in part, to the fact that EV charging isn’t the most profitable business model just yet. But with higher EV adoption rates, the increased demand is likely to lead to profitability.

Jennifer Sensiba recently wrote in an article for CleanTechnica, “For those who decide to jump in and get started, if you do an excellent job and become the go-to place for EV drivers, you’ll have an edge over the more timid people who jump in later once it’s an easy profit situation.”

Sensiba also wrote of her experience visiting Franklin’s Charging at their two locations. She noted the company’s dedication to staying on top of maintenance and providing a clean, comfortable experience for all visitors. This includes access to nice waiting areas and even vending machines and snack bars. She also detailed the owner’s dedication to providing exceptional customer service, speaking with all visitors directly and solving any issues quickly.

This attention to detail is important for all businesses – but especially small ones that are competing mainly with large corporations. These big names generally have the resources to provide positive experiences, even when a business model isn’t quite profitable yet. But for aspiring entrepreneurs who are looking to enter an emerging market, jumping in and providing top-notch service might just help you stand out as demand rises.