Small Businesses Face Hiring Challenges Despite Rising Job Growth Plans

Small business owners are feeling the strain of a competitive labor market, with the latest NFIB Jobs Report revealing a notable rise in unfilled job openings. According to the November report, 33% of small business owners reported that they had job openings they could not fill, marking an uptick from October as businesses grapple with a persistent lack of qualified applicants.

This development comes at a time when many industries are experiencing steady economic growth, despite challenges such as a recent government shutdown. Bill Dunkelberg, Chief Economist at NFIB, remarks, “On Main Street, job growth continues to be constrained by a lack of qualified employees.” This sentiment is echoed by the rising percentage of employers keen on hiring yet struggling to find suitable candidates.

The report indicates a seasonally adjusted net 19% of business owners plan to create new jobs in the upcoming three months, a figure that has risen by 4 points since October. This surge signifies the highest level of hiring intent this year, reminiscent of data seen last December. Despite this eagerness to expand, 56% of owners reported attempting to hire in November, with a staggering 50% of those lamenting a shortage of qualified applicants.

With the number of businesses seeking skilled workers showing signs of stabilization—26% reported openings for skilled labor—the persistent issue remains stark. A steady 12% indicated openings for unskilled labor, but overall, the labor market remains tightly bound.

While business owners may feel hope from the slight improvement in hiring conditions over the past year—such as a growing number of businesses reporting “few” qualified applicants instead of “none”—the frustration with labor quality is palpable. In November, 21% of small business owners identified labor quality as their most significant challenge, a 6-point decrease from October, which helps alleviate some concerns but highlights ongoing difficulties.

On the compensation front, the report shows that 26% of small business owners adjusted pay upward in November, indicating some willingness to invest in employee retention and attraction. The report further notes that 24% plan to raise compensation in the coming months, a rise of 5 points since October and suggesting momentum similar to the trends observed in late 2024.

For small business owners navigating this landscape, it is critical to adapt strategies that not only improve hiring results but also enhance workplace culture to attract top talent. Initiatives could include reviewing compensation packages, increasing outreach in hiring strategies, and providing training and development opportunities that align with the skills needed.

However, business owners should also be aware of potential challenges as they pursue hiring and retention. Balancing labor costs with necessary wage increases can strain budgets, especially for those already grappling with tight profit margins. Additionally, as competition for talent intensifies, businesses may need to rethink their recruitment approaches, focusing on not just wage rates but overall employee value propositions.

The NFIB’s report serves as a clarion call, urging small business owners to stay proactive in the face of labor challenges. By recognizing the current landscape of job openings and compensation adjustments, they can make informed decisions to build a stronger workforce. For more detailed insights on this topic, you can access the complete NFIB November Jobs Report here.