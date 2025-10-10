Small Businesses Struggle with Job Openings as Hiring Plans Rise

Small business owners across the country are facing a familiar challenge: a significant number of job openings that remain unfilled. According to the latest NFIB September Jobs Report, 32% of small business owners reported having job openings they could not fill, a statistic that has remained consistent since August. This number has not dipped below 32% since July 2020, highlighting a persistent issue in the small business sector.

Amidst this backdrop, the report’s findings present both challenges and opportunities for small business owners. Bill Dunkelberg, Chief Economist at NFIB, noted, “Main Street job openings remain above their historical average, with owners reporting few qualified applicants.” He emphasized the ongoing economic uncertainty, suggesting that while a recession seems unlikely, small business owners continue to navigate labor imbalances that could impact their growth.

Key Findings from the Report

Job Creation Plans: Encouragingly, a net 16% of small business owners plan to create new jobs in the next three months, marking the highest hiring intentions since January. This represents a 1-point increase from August.

Hiring Activity: In September, 58% of small business owners either hired or attempted to hire, up by 5 points from the previous month. Among those hiring, 88% reported that they faced challenges finding qualified candidates, up 7 points from August.

Skilled vs. Unskilled Labor: Of the reported openings, 28% were for skilled roles, while 13% were for unskilled labor.

The evolving landscape means that small business owners must adapt their hiring strategies to not only attract candidates but also retain them. According to the report, the percentage of small business owners prioritizing labor quality as their most significant challenge decreased to 18%, down 3 points from August. However, labor costs have emerged as a growing concern, with 11% of owners citing it as their top issue—up 3 points from the previous month.

Compensation Trends

Compensation is a crucial factor in attracting talent. The report revealed that a net 31% of small business owners raised wages in September, an increase of 2 points from August. However, the percentage planning future raises decreased slightly to 19%, down 1 point from the previous month. This wage pressure indicates the competitive environment small business owners must navigate to retain and attract employees.

Real-World Implications

Given these insights, small business owners should prioritize innovative recruitment strategies. Here are a few practical steps to consider:

Broaden Recruitment : Explore non-traditional hiring pools, including remote workers and underrepresented communities.

Upskill Current Employees: Invest in training and development to enhance the skills of your current workforce. This can alleviate some pressure from the skills gap.

: Invest in training and development to enhance the skills of your current workforce. This can alleviate some pressure from the skills gap. Enhance Benefits: Flexible working hours, remote work options, and competitive benefits may attract candidates who are weighing choices between multiple opportunities.

However, the challenges persist. The inability to find quality candidates could hinder planned business growth. Owners must remain vigilant about balancing compensation strategies while fostering a workplace culture that retains talent.

As small business owners approach the busy end-of-year season, they should carefully evaluate their hiring strategies in light of these trends. Keeping a pulse on the economic environment and adapting quickly will be essential to navigating this continuously evolving landscape.

For further details on the September Jobs Report and its implications, please visit the full report here. This document provides nuanced insights into the ongoing challenges and opportunities that await small business owners as they confront the complexities of the current job market.

Image via NFIB