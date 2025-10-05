Small Businesses Urge Congress to Pass SHIELD Act for Job Security

In a recent op-ed, NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relations Tyler Dever addressed a pressing concern for small businesses: the impact of expanded unemployment insurance eligibility on employers. As lawmakers deliberate the details of the Securing Help for Involuntary Employment Loss and Displacement (SHIELD) Act, small business owners may find themselves at a crucial crossroad affecting their operations.

Dever articulated a significant issue facing small business owners, stating, “Small business owners already shoulder the cost of the unemployment system through payroll taxes that fuel their state’s unemployment trust fund.” He argues that extending unemployment benefits to striking workers adds undue pressure on businesses, potentially jeopardizing their viability in an already challenging labor market.

Recent data underscores the urgency of this issue. A nationwide study by the National Federation of Independent Business revealed that “Locating Qualified Employees” is the fifth most severe problem for small business owners, with 27% categorizing it as critical. This difficulty in securing and retaining qualified employees is compounded if striking workers can access unemployment benefits, which Dever suggests may distort the labor market even further.

The proposed SHIELD Act aims to recalibrate the relationship between employers and employees, ensuring that unemployment benefits are directed to those genuinely in need. According to Dever, “Allowing striking workers to collect unemployment benefits threatens the consistent and dependable workforce that small businesses and their communities so desperately need.”

For small business owners, this situation poses both potential benefits and challenges. On one hand, passing the SHIELD Act could create a fairer framework for unemployment benefits, potentially stabilizing the workforce. This could encourage hiring and foster a more vibrant local economy. Conversely, the expansion of benefits to workers engaged in strikes may leave small businesses vulnerable, as they are often less equipped to absorb the financial burdens arising from increased taxes and potentially unqualified employees seeking assistance.

One clear takeaway for small business owners is the need to stay informed about such legislative changes and their potential implications. Monitoring developments surrounding the SHIELD Act can position them better to adapt their hiring and operational strategies as needed.

Moreover, maintaining a dialogue with local chambers of commerce or small business associations can yield additional perspectives and resources. Should the SHIELD Act pass, understanding its specifics will be crucial for ensuring compliance while also leveraging other available resources to assist with workforce challenges.

As businesses grapple with labor shortages and cost pressures, the decisions made by Congress could shape the future landscape of employment and support for small business owners. Dever’s call to action is clear: “Congress must pass the SHIELD Act and protect Main Street business owners who are responsible for nearly two-thirds of private sector job growth in this country.”

The SHIELD Act seeks to protect the backbone of the American economy by ensuring a balanced approach to unemployment benefits, which could ultimately aid small businesses and the communities they serve. Owners should prepare for the potential ripple effects of this legislation, recognizing that proactive engagement will be essential in adapting to whatever changes may come in the employment realm.

For more information on this subject, you can read the full op-ed here.

