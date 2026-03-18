10 Small Franchise Opportunities You Can Start Today

If you’re considering entrepreneurship, small franchises offer viable options with lower startup costs. By exploring opportunities like Dream Vacations and Image One, you can tap into growing industries such as travel and cleaning. These franchises provide crucial training and ongoing support, making it easier to succeed. With various models available, you can find one that suits your interests and lifestyle. Let’s examine some of these franchises and what they can offer you.

Key Takeaways

Consider home-based franchises like Dream Vacations or Cruise Planners for low startup costs and flexible schedules.

Explore Complete Weddings + Events for a low-cost entry into the lucrative wedding and event planning market.

Help-U-Sell Real Estate offers a flat fee model for real estate services with over 40 years of industry experience.

Image One provides a cleaning franchise with potential for high revenue through recurring contracts and strong training support.

Rhea Lanas focuses on children’s consignment events, emphasizing sustainability and community engagement in a growing resale market.

Dream Vacations

If you’re looking to enter the travel industry, Dream Vacations offers a compelling home-based franchise opportunity that you can start today.

With a startup cost of just $9,800, it ranks among the cheap franchises and low-cost franchise opportunities available. This small franchise opportunity boasts average annual sales of $336,971, indicating strong profit potential.

As a franchisee, you’ll receive thorough training and support, helping you effectively plan and sell vacation packages to clients. The low royalty fee structure of 1.5% to 3% of annual commissionable sales allows you to keep more of your earnings.

Plus, the flexibility of this model enables you to work remotely, aligning with the growing demand for travel planning services in today’s market.

Complete Weddings + Events

For those interested in the event planning industry, Complete Weddings + Events presents an appealing franchise opportunity that you can start today. With a start-up cost of around $10,000, it’s one of the cheapest franchises to start in Texas.

This franchise specializes in thorough services for weddings and events, ensuring you attract a diverse clientele.

Here are some key aspects to reflect on:

Proven business model with strong brand recognition

Services include photography, videography, DJ, and photo booths

Average annual sales can reach approximately $336,971

Ongoing training and marketing support through an 8% royalty fee

Access to a growing market in the event sector

Investing in Complete Weddings + Events could be a lucrative venture for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Showhomes Home Staging

As the real estate market continues to evolve, Showhomes Home Staging offers a compelling franchise opportunity for those looking to enter this dynamic industry.

With a low startup cost of approximately $10,000, it’s accessible for aspiring entrepreneurs. Franchisees primarily focus on staging homes for sale, which can lead to impressive average annual sales of around $377,258.

This franchise model capitalizes on the increasing demand for home staging services, enhancing property appeal and boosting sales prices. Showhomes provides thorough training and ongoing support, ensuring you have the resources needed to thrive.

Furthermore, the flexible business model accommodates both part-time and full-time commitments, making it ideal for individuals balancing other responsibilities as they pursue a rewarding entrepreneurial venture.

TSS Photography

TSS Photography presents an appealing franchise opportunity for those enthusiastic to enter the photography industry, particularly with its home-based model that requires a startup cost of around $10,500.

This opportunity is ideal for aspiring entrepreneurs looking for flexibility and significant revenue potential.

Thorough training covering photography techniques, business operations, and marketing.

Average annual sales for franchisees of about $148,222.

Home-based operation allows for flexible scheduling.

Ongoing support and resources to help grow your business.

High-quality photography services to attract diverse clients.

Cruise Planners

Cruise Planners offers an affordable entry into the travel industry with a startup cost of just $6,995.

You’ll find the flexibility of a home-based business appealing, allowing you to manage your schedule as well as receiving thorough training and support.

This franchise not just equips you with marketing resources but additionally helps you access exclusive travel deals, setting you up for success in a lucrative market.

Affordable Startup Costs

Starting a franchise with Cruise Planners is an attractive option for many aspiring business owners due to its relatively low startup cost of $10,995. This affordable investment allows you to tap into a proven business model with extensive support.

Here are some key benefits:

Home-based business model, cultivating work-life balance

Access to a thorough marketing program for customer acquisition

Extensive training and support to guarantee your success

Strong revenue potential, with average annual sales around $273,978

Flexibility to manage operations from anywhere

With these advantages, you can enter the travel industry without the hefty financial burden typical of many franchises.

Cruise Planners provides the tools and resources necessary to help you thrive in a competitive market.

Flexible Work Environment

A flexible work environment is one of the standout features of the Cruise Planners franchise opportunity. You can work from home or on the go, allowing you to set your own schedule.

This flexibility supports a strong work-life balance, enabling you to prioritize personal commitments as you grow your travel planning business. With an affordable initial investment of $6,995, it’s an accessible option for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The franchise model not only offers you independence but also the potential for profitability, as franchisees average annual sales of $273,978.

Comprehensive Training Support

In the competitive world of travel planning, having strong training support can make all the difference in your success. Cruise Planners offers extensive training programs that equip you to run a travel agency effectively from day one. Their thorough initial training includes both in-person and online components, letting you learn at your own pace.

With ongoing support, you’ll have access to:

Webinars and sales training sessions

A dedicated support team for professional development

A robust marketing platform for promoting your services

Technology tools to manage client relationships

Mentorship opportunities with experienced franchisees

This combination of resources guarantees you’re well-prepared to thrive in the travel industry.

Motto Mortgage

If you’re looking for a franchise with low startup costs, Motto Mortgage might be the perfect fit for you.

With an initial investment of around $12,500, you can operate from a home-based environment, greatly reducing overhead expenses.

This model not just allows for flexibility but additionally positions you to capitalize on the increasing demand for mortgage services in a strong real estate market.

Low Start-Up Costs

For those looking to enter the franchise world with limited capital, Motto Mortgage presents an appealing opportunity due to its low start-up costs.

With a minimum cash investment of just $12,500, it’s accessible for aspiring franchise owners. The unique business model streamlines expenses, making it easier for you to manage overhead.

Key features include:

Thorough training programs for vital skills.

Monthly royalty fee of $4,500 after the first year, ensuring predictable costs.

Established brand recognition that boosts credibility.

Flexibility in operations, allowing for a better work-life balance.

A supportive network of franchisees and resources.

These factors combined make Motto Mortgage a smart choice for those enthusiastic to start a franchise with manageable financial commitments.

Home-Based Operations

Operating a Motto Mortgage franchise from home offers significant advantages, especially for those seeking flexibility and a manageable work-life balance. With a startup cost of just $12,500, this opportunity is accessible for aspiring entrepreneurs. You’ll benefit from a proven business model in the growing mortgage industry, alongside thorough training and support from the franchisor.

Moreover, Motto Mortgage promotes collaboration among mortgage professionals, allowing you to leverage a national network for business growth. You’ll maintain operational flexibility, balancing your business with other commitments. Plus, the low ongoing royalty fees of $4,500 per month after the first year guarantee a manageable financial commitment.

Feature Details Startup Cost $12,500 Ongoing Royalty Fees $4,500/month Training and Support Thorough provided Business Model Proven and collaborative Flexibility Work-life balance enabled

Help-U-Sell Real Estate

Help-U-Sell Real Estate presents an appealing franchise opportunity for those looking to enter the real estate market without a hefty investment.

With a low startup cost of $15,000, you can begin your expedition as a franchisee. This model allows agents to charge a flat fee for services, attracting cost-conscious clients. You’ll additionally benefit from a strong brand with over 40 years in the industry, ensuring you have a reliable business framework.

Flexible operational structure—work from home or an office

Ongoing training and marketing support

6% royalty fee on gross commissions

Proven business model for success

Strong brand recognition in real estate

Consider this franchise if you seek affordability and support in your real estate career.

Image One

Image One presents a low-cost franchise opportunity in the janitorial cleaning sector, with a startup cost of just $15,000.

This model not merely allows you to tap into a lucrative market with potential revenues reaching $1 million but additionally provides ongoing support and training to guarantee your success.

With protected territories and a recurring revenue model, you can build a stable income stream as you enjoy the benefits of an established brand.

Startup Cost Overview

When considering a franchise opportunity, the startup costs play a vital role in your decision-making process. Image One presents a low startup cost of $15,000, making it an accessible option for many aspiring entrepreneurs. Their franchise focuses on janitorial cleaning services, which have consistent demand, ensuring a solid foundation for your business.

By utilizing a proven business model, Image One minimizes the risks typically associated with starting a new venture. Furthermore, they offer extensive training and support, enhancing your chances for success in the competitive cleaning industry.

Key costs include:

Initial franchise fee

Equipment and supplies

Marketing expenses

Insurance premiums

Ongoing royalty fees

Understanding these costs is critical for your planning.

Revenue Potential Insights

For those exploring franchise opportunities in the cleaning industry, the revenue potential with Image One is particularly remarkable.

With a start-up cost of just $15,000, you can enter a growing market where franchisees often achieve revenue up to $1 million within their first year. This impressive potential arises from the recurring revenue model, which guarantees steady income through regular cleaning contracts.

Image One additionally provides extensive training and ongoing support, equipping you with the skills needed to optimize your business operations.

As demand for professional cleaning services continues to rise in both residential and commercial sectors, your revenue prospects as an Image One franchisee can be greatly improved, making it a viable option for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Rhea Lanas

Rhea Lanas offers a unique franchise opportunity that focuses on organizing consignment events for children’s clothing and gear, making it an appealing option for aspiring entrepreneurs.

With startup costs around $15,000, it’s accessible for many. You’ll leverage a proven business model that thrives on community engagement, ensuring successful sales events.

Here are some key benefits of joining Rhea Lanas:

Access to a lucrative resale market for children’s items

Extensive training and ongoing support for franchisees

Opportunities to engage with local families and communities

Emphasis on sustainability, promoting reuse and recycling

Flexibility in scheduling events that fit your lifestyle

This franchise not only provides a business opportunity but additionally supports eco-conscious practices.

United Country Real Estate

United Country Real Estate presents an attractive franchise option for those interested in entering the real estate market, especially in rural and small-town areas.

With a startup cost of just $15,000, it’s accessible for aspiring franchise owners. This franchise focuses on underserved markets across the United States, leveraging a unique business model that highlights rural and small-town properties.

You’ll benefit from a thorough training program designed to equip you with vital skills for success in real estate. Furthermore, United Country boasts over 90 years of experience and a network of 500 offices nationwide, enhancing your visibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Franchise Is Easiest to Start?

The easiest franchise to start often depends on your financial situation and business interests.

SiteSwan Website Builder requires just $199, making it incredibly accessible.

On the other hand, if you prefer a travel-focused business, Dream Vacations or Cruise Planners can be started with $9,800 and $10,995, respectively.

For food service enthusiasts, Erik’s DeliCafe is manageable with a $50,000 investment.

Consider your goals and budget to determine which option suits you best.

What Is the 7 Day Rule for Franchise?

The 7 Day Rule for franchises requires franchisors to give you a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) at least seven days before you sign any agreements or make payments.

This document contains important information about fees, obligations, and your legal rights as a franchisee.

Why Is It Only $10,000 to Open a Chick-Fil-A?

Chick-Fil-A’s franchise fee is only $10,000 because of its unique business model. Although this low fee is appealing, you’ll need to invest significant time and effort, as the company seeks dedicated operators.

Chick-Fil-A retains ownership of the buildings and equipment, easing financial burdens. Even though franchisees pay a 15% royalty fee on sales, this includes extensive support and training, often resulting in higher sales per unit, making the investment potentially lucrative.

Which Small Franchise Is Best?

Choosing the best small franchise depends on your interests and financial goals.

For instance, if you’re passionate about travel, consider Cruise Planners or Dream Vacations; both offer low startup costs and substantial annual sales.

On the other hand, if you’re inclined toward home staging, Showhomes might be ideal.

For a cleaning service, Image One presents a strong revenue potential.

Evaluate each option based on your expertise, market demand, and personal preferences before making a decision.

Conclusion

In summary, exploring small franchise opportunities can provide a viable path to entrepreneurship with manageable startup costs. Options like Dream Vacations and Help-U-Sell Real Estate allow you to enter diverse markets, from travel to real estate. With franchises such as Showhomes Home Staging and Image One, you can cater to growing industries like home staging and cleaning. By leveraging the training and support offered, you can build a successful business model customized to your interests and strengths.